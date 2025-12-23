نجحت وزارة الداخلية السورية في تفكيك شبكة لتجارة المخدرات في العاصمة دمشق، وضبطت 6 من أفرادها بينهم العقل المدبر.

أحد أفراد الشبكة

أحد أفراد الشبكة


وأفاد بيان للوزارة عبر منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بأن فرع مكافحة المخدرات في محافظة دمشق نفّذ عملية أمنية أسفرت عن تفكيك شبكة تنشط في تجارة وترويج المواد المخدرة داخل المدينة وإلقاء القبض على متزعمها و5 من أفرادها.


وحسب البيان «جاءت العملية استناداً إلى إجراءات الرصد والمتابعة واستكمالاً لعمليات جمع المعلومات وتحليلها من قبل الفرق الأمنية المختصة، حيث نُفّذ كمين أمني محكم أسفر عن توقيف أفراد الشبكة وضبط نحو 162 ألف حبة كبتاغون كانت بحوزتهم».


وتمت مصادرة المضبوطات أصولاً وأُحيل المقبوض عليهم إلى القضاء المختص لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقهم، بحسب البيان.


يذكر أن حبوب الكبتاغون شكلت أكبر صادرات سورية إبان الحرب التي اندلعت عام 2011، وكان بيع هذه المادة المنشطة وغير القانونية يعد مصدراً أساساً لتمويل نظام بشار الأسد.


ومنذ سقوط النظام السابق في الثامن من ديسمبر العام الماضي، أعلنت السلطات الجديدة، ضبط الملايين من أقراص الكبتاغون، لكن التهريب لم يتوقف رغم تراجعه.