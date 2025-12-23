The Syrian Ministry of Interior has successfully dismantled a drug trafficking network in the capital, Damascus, and arrested 6 of its members, including the mastermind.

أحد أفراد الشبكة



A statement from the ministry via the "X" platform today (Tuesday) reported that the Anti-Drug Department in Damascus carried out a security operation that resulted in the dismantling of a network active in the trafficking and promotion of narcotic substances within the city and the arrest of its leader and 5 of its members.



According to the statement, "The operation was based on monitoring and follow-up procedures, and was a continuation of information gathering and analysis by the specialized security teams, where a tight security ambush was executed that resulted in the apprehension of the network members and the seizure of approximately 162,000 Captagon pills in their possession."



The seized items were confiscated according to the law, and the arrested individuals were referred to the competent judiciary to take the necessary legal actions against them, according to the statement.



It is noteworthy that Captagon pills constituted Syria's largest export during the war that erupted in 2011, and the sale of this stimulant and illegal substance was considered a primary source of funding for Bashar al-Assad's regime.



Since the fall of the previous regime on December 8 of last year, the new authorities have announced the seizure of millions of Captagon pills, but smuggling has not stopped despite its decline.