For the second consecutive day, talks continue in Berlin between the American and Ukrainian delegations and their European allies supporting Kyiv.



Significant Progress Made



American envoy Steve Witkoff stated that the meeting of his delegation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lasted more than 5 hours and resulted in "significant progress."



He added via his account on the "X" platform that Zelensky's meeting with the American envoys Witkoff and Jared Kushner, along with the Ukrainian delegation, "featured in-depth discussions regarding the 20-point peace plan, economic files, and other topics, and significant progress was made, with another meeting scheduled for Monday morning."

Conditional Security Guarantees



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that his country has conceded its right and dream of joining NATO in exchange for American security guarantees, provided that they are approved by Congress and European countries alike.



Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced that they are nearing a peace agreement in Ukraine. He said, "We are closer to a peace agreement in Ukraine than ever before." He added, "We are now working on three documents, one of which is a framework document for the 20-point peace plan, and the second is the security guarantees for Ukraine."



Sticking Points



However, some key sticking points remain unresolved, including Ukraine's rejection of Washington's call to withdraw its forces from part of the eastern Donbas region, which is still under Ukrainian control. European and Ukrainian officials have demanded clarification on what the United States would do if Russia violated the peace agreement and attacked Ukraine.



These two issues—territorial concessions and security guarantees—are expected to be the focus of talks in Berlin today (Monday), according to the Wall Street Journal.



The American Peace Proposal



A source familiar with the Berlin talks revealed that they were difficult, noting that the American side appeared unwilling to concede on its draft peace proposal, which includes 20 points, among them Ukraine's concession of Donbas.



Despite agreeing on some points, including setting the number of Ukrainian armed forces in peacetime at 800,000 soldiers, Kyiv refused to yield to Washington's demand to relinquish territory in the Donetsk region still under Ukrainian control.



Zelensky has repeatedly emphasized that the issue of territorial concessions is "extremely sensitive and controversial." Under Ukrainian law, the president cannot concede territory, and the matter must ultimately be decided by the Ukrainian people through a referendum.



It is worth noting that Britain, France, and other European capitals have laid out detailed plans for the assistance they could provide to Ukraine, including the possibility of deploying a reassurance force in the country, and have discussed this with American military officials, but Washington has yet to make a political decision regarding the assistance it will provide, according to Ukraine and Europe.



The Russian Stance Remains Unchanged



In contrast, the Russian position remains unchanged, as Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov announced yesterday that Moscow would strongly oppose including the proposals put forth by Kyiv and Brussels in the peace plan. He added that Ukraine would never be able to regain Crimea or obtain NATO membership. Russia is expected to object to provisions that include a demilitarized zone in the Donetsk region. Ushakov and other Russian officials hinted at their insistence on maintaining control over Donbas in eastern Ukraine.