لليوم الثاني على التوالي تتواصل المحادثات في برلين بين الوفدين الأمريكي والأوكراني وحلفاء كييف الأوروبيين..


إحراز تقدم كبير


وقال المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف إن اجتماع وفد بلاده مع الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، استمر أكثر من 5 ساعات، وأسفر عن «إحراز تقدم كبير».


وأضاف عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس» إن اجتماع زيلينسكي مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر، بالإضافة إلى الوفد الأوكراني «شهد مناقشات معمقة بشأن خطة السلام المكونة من 20 نقطة، والملفات الاقتصادية، ومواضيع أخرى، وتم إحراز تقدم كبير، وسيُعقد اجتماع آخر صباح الإثنين».

من محادثات برلين.

من محادثات برلين.


الضمانات الأمنية المشروطة


وكشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي تنازل بلاده عن حقها وحلمها بالانضمام إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» مقابل ضمانات أمنية أمريكية شريطة أن يقرها الكونغرس ودول أوروبية على السواء.


فيما أعلن الرئيس الفنلندي ألكسندر ستوب الاقتراب من اتفاق السلام في أوكرانيا. وقال «نحن أقرب إلى اتفاق السلام في أوكرانيا أكثر من أي وقت مضى». وأضاف: «نحن الآن نعمل على 3 مستندات، إحداها وثيقة إطارية لخطة سلام من 20 نقطة، والثانية الضمانات الأمنية لأوكرانيا».


نقاط خلافية عالقة


إلا أن بعض النقاط الخلافية الرئيسية لا تزال عالقة، ومن بينها رفض أوكرانيا دعوة واشنطن لسحب قواتها من جزء من منطقة دونباس الشرقية التي لا تزال تحت سيطرة القوات الأوكرانية. وطالب المسؤولون الأوروبيون والأوكرانيون بتوضيح ما ستفعله الولايات المتحدة إذا خرقت روسيا اتفاق السلام وهاجمت أوكرانيا.


وستكون هاتان القضيتان أي التنازل عن الأراضي والضمانات الأمنية محور المحادثات في برلين اليوم(الإثنين)، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال».


المقترح الأمريكي للسلام


وكشف مصدر مطلع على محادثات برلين، بأنها كانت صعبة، مشيراً إلى أن الجانب الأمريكي بدا غير مستعد للتنازل عن مسودة مقترحه للسلام، التي تتضمن 20 بنداً، من بينها تنازل كييف عن دونباس.


ورغم الاتفاق على بعض النقاط، بما في ذلك تحديد عدد القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية في زمن السلم عند 800 ألف جندي، رفضت كييف الاستسلام لمطلب واشنطن بالتخلي عن الأراضي في منطقة دونيتسك التي لا تزال تحت سيطرة القوات الأوكرانية.


وأكد زيلينسكي مراراً أن قضية التنازل عن الأراضي «حساسة للغاية ومثيرة للجدل». فبموجب القانون الأوكراني، لا يمكن للرئيس التنازل عن الأراضي، ويجب أن يحسم الشعب الأوكراني المسألة في نهاية المطاف، عبر استفتاء.


يذكر أن بريطانيا وفرنسا وعواصم أوروبية أخرى وضعت خططاً مفصلة للمساعدات التي يمكن أن تقدمها لأوكرانيا، بما في ذلك إمكانية نشر قوة طمأنة في البلاد، وناقشتها مع المسؤولين العسكريين الأمريكيين، لكن واشنطن لم تتخذ بعد قراراً سياسياً بشأن المساعدة التي ستقدمها، بحسب أوكرانيا وأوروبا.


الموقف الروسي لا يتزحزح


في المقابل، لا يزال الموقف الروسي عند حاله، إذ أعلن مستشار السياسة الخارجية في الكرملين، يوري أوشاكوف، أمس أن موسكو ستعترض بشدة إذا تم تضمين المقترحات التي وضعتها كييف وبروكسل في خطة السلام. وأضاف أن أوكرانيا لن تتمكن أبداً من استعادة القرم أو الحصول على عضوية الناتو. ويتوقع أن تعترض روسيا على أحكام تشمل منطقة منزوعة السلاح في منطقة دونيتسك. وألمح أوشاكوف وغيره من المسؤولين الروس إلى تمسكهم بالسيطرة على دونباس في الشرق الأوكراني.