أثار فيديو مسرب لسيدة فرنسا الأولى بريجيت ماكرون غضباً واسعاً، بعد أن وصفت فيه ناشطات نسويات بـ«العاهرات القذرات»، في سياق دعمها للممثل الكوميدي آري أبيتان، الذي يواجه احتجاجات مستمرة بسبب اتهامه السابق بالاغتصاب.

ويعود الفيديو، الذي نشرته مجلة «بابليك» الأسبوعية قبل حذفه لاحقاً، إلى يوم الأحد الماضي، حيث توجهت ماكرون إلى كواليس عرض أبيتان في مسرح «فوليز بيرجير» بباريس، مصحوبة بابنتها تيفان أوزيير، لتعبر عن تضامنها معه بعد مقاطعة عرض اليوم السابق من قبل مجموعة «نوس توت».

ووفقاً للفيديو الذي انتشر بسرعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، قال أبيتان لماكرون: «أنا خائف»، فردت السيدة الأولى ضاحكة: «إذا وُجد أي لئيم، سنطرده، خاصة الملثمين منهم.. إذا وُجدت أي عاهرات قذرات، سنرميهن خارجاً!».

وأثارت هذه العبارة، التي أكدتها مصادر لصحيفة «20 مينيت» أنها كانت موجهة لانتقاد «الأساليب المتطرفة» التي استخدمتها المجموعة النسوية أثناء احتجاجها، أثارت موجة من الاتهامات بأن ماكرون تقلل من شأن ضحايا العنف الجنسي وتدعم «الذكورية السامة».

وفي ردود فعل حادة، حولت مجموعة «نوس توت» الإهانة إلى هاشتاج #SalesConnes، الذي انتشر آلاف المرات على منصة «إكس» (تويتر سابقاً)، مع مشاركات من مشاهير مثل جوديث غودريش التي كتبت: «أنا أيضاً عاهرة قذرة»، في إشارة ساخرة إلى تضامنها مع الناشطات.

سياسياً، هاجمت النائبة كليمينس غويتي، نائبة رئيس الجمعية الوطنية، ماكرون على «إكس» قائلة: «بريجيت ماكرون تصف الناشطات المجتمعات أمام مسرح يستضيف رجلاً متهماً بالعنف الجنسي بـ"العاهرات الغبيات".. العنف، تلك "القضية الكبرى للولاية"!».

وفي بيان رسمي، دافع فريق ماكرون عنها قائلاً: إن «الكلام يجب أن يُفهم كنقد للطريقة المتطرفة المستخدمة من قبل اللواتي ارتدين أقنعة وقاطعن عرض أبيتان لمنعه من الأداء.. بريجيت ماكرون لا توافق على هذه الطريقة المتطرفة»، ورغم ذلك أدى الحذف السريع للفيديو من موقع «بابليك» إلى اتهامات بالرقابة، مما زاد من التوتر.

ويعود سياق أزمة آري أبيتان إلى أكتوبر 2021، عندما اتهم الفنان البالغ من العمر 51 عاماً والمعروف بأدواره في أفلام مثل «كابوس على الشارع المزدحم»، بالاغتصاب من قبل امرأة كان يواعدها لفترة قصيرة، وبعد تحقيق دام 3 سنوات، أغلقت السلطات القضية بناءً على «عدم كفاية الأدلة»، وأكدت محكمة الاستئناف في يناير الماضي قرار عدم التحريك في الدعوى.

ورغم ذلك، يرى النشطاء النسويون أن «القرار القضائي لا يمحو صوت الضحية»، خاصة مع إصابتها بـ«إصابات وأيام غياب عمل» ناتجة عن الحادث، كما أفادت تقارير طبية.