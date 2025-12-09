A leaked video of France's First Lady Brigitte Macron has sparked widespread outrage after she referred to feminist activists as "dirty whores" in the context of her support for comedian Ary Abittan, who is facing ongoing protests due to previous allegations of rape.

The video, published by the weekly magazine "Public" before being deleted later, dates back to last Sunday, when Macron went backstage at Abittan's show at the "Folies Bergère" theater in Paris, accompanied by her daughter Tiphaine Auzière, to express her solidarity with him after the previous day's performance was boycotted by the group "Nous Toutes".

According to the video that quickly spread on social media, Abittan told Macron, "I am scared," to which the First Lady responded with a laugh: "If there is any mean person, we will kick them out, especially those in masks... If there are any dirty whores, we will throw them out!"

This phrase, which sources confirmed to the newspaper "20 Minutes" was aimed at criticizing the "extreme methods" used by the feminist group during their protest, sparked a wave of accusations that Macron is belittling the victims of sexual violence and supporting "toxic masculinity."

In sharp reactions, the group "Nous Toutes" turned the insult into the hashtag #SalesConnes, which spread thousands of times on the platform "X" (formerly Twitter), with posts from celebrities such as Judith Godrèche, who wrote: "I am also a dirty whore," in a sarcastic reference to her solidarity with the activists.

Politically, Deputy Clémentine Autain, Vice President of the National Assembly, attacked Macron on "X," saying: "Brigitte Macron describes the activist women in front of a theater hosting a man accused of sexual violence as 'stupid whores'... violence, that 'major issue of the term'!"

In an official statement, Macron's team defended her, stating that "the words should be understood as a critique of the extreme method used by those who wore masks and boycotted Abittan's show to prevent him from performing... Brigitte Macron does not agree with this extreme method." However, the swift deletion of the video from "Public" led to accusations of censorship, increasing the tension.

The context of the Ary Abittan crisis dates back to October 2021, when the 51-year-old artist, known for his roles in films like "Nightmare on a Busy Street," was accused of rape by a woman he had briefly dated. After a three-year investigation, authorities closed the case due to "insufficient evidence," and an appeals court confirmed the decision not to proceed with the case last January.

Nevertheless, feminist activists believe that "the judicial decision does not erase the victim's voice," especially with her suffering from "injuries and days of work absence" resulting from the incident, as reported by medical reports.