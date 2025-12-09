أثار فيديو مسرب لسيدة فرنسا الأولى بريجيت ماكرون غضباً واسعاً، بعد أن وصفت فيه ناشطات نسويات بـ«العاهرات القذرات»، في سياق دعمها للممثل الكوميدي آري أبيتان، الذي يواجه احتجاجات مستمرة بسبب اتهامه السابق بالاغتصاب.
ويعود الفيديو، الذي نشرته مجلة «بابليك» الأسبوعية قبل حذفه لاحقاً، إلى يوم الأحد الماضي، حيث توجهت ماكرون إلى كواليس عرض أبيتان في مسرح «فوليز بيرجير» بباريس، مصحوبة بابنتها تيفان أوزيير، لتعبر عن تضامنها معه بعد مقاطعة عرض اليوم السابق من قبل مجموعة «نوس توت».
ووفقاً للفيديو الذي انتشر بسرعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، قال أبيتان لماكرون: «أنا خائف»، فردت السيدة الأولى ضاحكة: «إذا وُجد أي لئيم، سنطرده، خاصة الملثمين منهم.. إذا وُجدت أي عاهرات قذرات، سنرميهن خارجاً!».
وأثارت هذه العبارة، التي أكدتها مصادر لصحيفة «20 مينيت» أنها كانت موجهة لانتقاد «الأساليب المتطرفة» التي استخدمتها المجموعة النسوية أثناء احتجاجها، أثارت موجة من الاتهامات بأن ماكرون تقلل من شأن ضحايا العنف الجنسي وتدعم «الذكورية السامة».
وفي ردود فعل حادة، حولت مجموعة «نوس توت» الإهانة إلى هاشتاج #SalesConnes، الذي انتشر آلاف المرات على منصة «إكس» (تويتر سابقاً)، مع مشاركات من مشاهير مثل جوديث غودريش التي كتبت: «أنا أيضاً عاهرة قذرة»، في إشارة ساخرة إلى تضامنها مع الناشطات.
سياسياً، هاجمت النائبة كليمينس غويتي، نائبة رئيس الجمعية الوطنية، ماكرون على «إكس» قائلة: «بريجيت ماكرون تصف الناشطات المجتمعات أمام مسرح يستضيف رجلاً متهماً بالعنف الجنسي بـ"العاهرات الغبيات".. العنف، تلك "القضية الكبرى للولاية"!».
وفي بيان رسمي، دافع فريق ماكرون عنها قائلاً: إن «الكلام يجب أن يُفهم كنقد للطريقة المتطرفة المستخدمة من قبل اللواتي ارتدين أقنعة وقاطعن عرض أبيتان لمنعه من الأداء.. بريجيت ماكرون لا توافق على هذه الطريقة المتطرفة»، ورغم ذلك أدى الحذف السريع للفيديو من موقع «بابليك» إلى اتهامات بالرقابة، مما زاد من التوتر.
ويعود سياق أزمة آري أبيتان إلى أكتوبر 2021، عندما اتهم الفنان البالغ من العمر 51 عاماً والمعروف بأدواره في أفلام مثل «كابوس على الشارع المزدحم»، بالاغتصاب من قبل امرأة كان يواعدها لفترة قصيرة، وبعد تحقيق دام 3 سنوات، أغلقت السلطات القضية بناءً على «عدم كفاية الأدلة»، وأكدت محكمة الاستئناف في يناير الماضي قرار عدم التحريك في الدعوى.
ورغم ذلك، يرى النشطاء النسويون أن «القرار القضائي لا يمحو صوت الضحية»، خاصة مع إصابتها بـ«إصابات وأيام غياب عمل» ناتجة عن الحادث، كما أفادت تقارير طبية.
A leaked video of France's First Lady Brigitte Macron has sparked widespread outrage after she referred to feminist activists as "dirty whores" in the context of her support for comedian Ary Abittan, who is facing ongoing protests due to previous allegations of rape.
The video, published by the weekly magazine "Public" before being deleted later, dates back to last Sunday, when Macron went backstage at Abittan's show at the "Folies Bergère" theater in Paris, accompanied by her daughter Tiphaine Auzière, to express her solidarity with him after the previous day's performance was boycotted by the group "Nous Toutes".
According to the video that quickly spread on social media, Abittan told Macron, "I am scared," to which the First Lady responded with a laugh: "If there is any mean person, we will kick them out, especially those in masks... If there are any dirty whores, we will throw them out!"
This phrase, which sources confirmed to the newspaper "20 Minutes" was aimed at criticizing the "extreme methods" used by the feminist group during their protest, sparked a wave of accusations that Macron is belittling the victims of sexual violence and supporting "toxic masculinity."
In sharp reactions, the group "Nous Toutes" turned the insult into the hashtag #SalesConnes, which spread thousands of times on the platform "X" (formerly Twitter), with posts from celebrities such as Judith Godrèche, who wrote: "I am also a dirty whore," in a sarcastic reference to her solidarity with the activists.
Politically, Deputy Clémentine Autain, Vice President of the National Assembly, attacked Macron on "X," saying: "Brigitte Macron describes the activist women in front of a theater hosting a man accused of sexual violence as 'stupid whores'... violence, that 'major issue of the term'!"
In an official statement, Macron's team defended her, stating that "the words should be understood as a critique of the extreme method used by those who wore masks and boycotted Abittan's show to prevent him from performing... Brigitte Macron does not agree with this extreme method." However, the swift deletion of the video from "Public" led to accusations of censorship, increasing the tension.
The context of the Ary Abittan crisis dates back to October 2021, when the 51-year-old artist, known for his roles in films like "Nightmare on a Busy Street," was accused of rape by a woman he had briefly dated. After a three-year investigation, authorities closed the case due to "insufficient evidence," and an appeals court confirmed the decision not to proceed with the case last January.
Nevertheless, feminist activists believe that "the judicial decision does not erase the victim's voice," especially with her suffering from "injuries and days of work absence" resulting from the incident, as reported by medical reports.