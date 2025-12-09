Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed today (Tuesday) to continue the military operation in Ukraine until its objectives are achieved, clarifying that Russia seeks to end this war but is compelled to do so by force of arms.



Putin stated during a meeting of the Russian Council for Civil Society Development and Human Rights: "We will certainly bring this matter (the special military operation) to its logical conclusion, until the objectives of the special military operation are achieved," explaining that Donbas is Russian territory.



Putin said: "This is a historical fact; these lands are important, they are undoubtedly our historical lands. Russia was established in a way that made these (lands) always a part of it."



The Russian president had stated (on Thursday) that Russia would control the Donbas region by military means or any other means, emphasizing that the territories controlled by Ukraine would be seized militarily or by the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from them.



Ukrainian forces still control about 30% of the Donbas region and are facing American pressure to withdraw from these territories to reach a peace agreement with Russia, according to the initial plan announced by Washington. However, Ukraine and Europe have announced a revised plan that takes into account the Ukrainian and European components.



In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed earlier today that his country would soon send a modified version of the proposed American peace plan from President Donald Trump to Washington to end the war.