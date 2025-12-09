توعد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بمواصلة العملية العسكرية الخاصة بأوكرانيا حتى تحقيق أهدافها، موضحاً أن روسيا تسعى لإنهاء هذه الحرب لكنها مضطرة للقيام بذلك بقوة السلاح.


وقال بوتين خلال اجتماع لمجلس تنمية المجتمع المدني وحقوق الإنسان الروسي: «نحن بكل تأكيد سوف نصل بهذه المسألة (العملية العسكرية الخاصة) إلى نهايتها المنطقية، إلى حين تحقيق أهداف العملية العسكرية الخاصة»، موضحاً أن دونباس أراضٍ روسية.


وقال بوتين: "هذه حقيقة تاريخية، هذه الأراضي مهمة، إنها أراضينا التاريخية بكل تأكيد، لقد تأسست روسيا بطريقة جعلت هذه (الأراضي) جزءاً منها دائماً.


وكان الرئيس الروسي قد قال (الخميس)، إن روسيا ستسيطرعلى إقليم دونباس بالوسائل العسكرية، أو بأي وسيلة أخرى، مؤكداً الأراضي التي تسيطر عليها أوكرانيا، سيتم انتزاعها عسكرياً، أو بمغادرة القوات الأوكرانية لها.


ولا تزال القوات الأوكرانية تسيطر على نحو 30% من إقليم دونباس، وتواجه ضغوطاً أمريكية للانسحاب من هذه الأراضي لعقد اتفاق سلام مع روسيا، وفق الخطة الأولية التي أعلنتها واشنطن، ولكن أوكرانيا وأوروبا أعلنتا عن خطة منقحة، تضع في الاعتبار المكونين الأوكراني والأوروبي.


بالمقابل، أكد الرئيس الأوكراني، فولوديمير زيلينسكي، في وقت سابق اليوم أن بلاده سترسل نسخة معدلة لخطة السلام الأمريكية المقترحة من الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب إلى واشنطن قريباً.