كشف الرئيس الأوكراني، فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن عزم بلاده إرسال نسخة معدلة لخطة السلام الأمريكية المقترحة من الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب إلى واشنطن قريباً.
وكتب زيلينسكي عبر حسابه على «X»، أنه ناقش مع فريقه التفاوضي نتائج محادثات أُجريت أمس في لندن على مستوى مستشاري الأمن القومي للدول الأوروبية، وذلك في إطار مساعٍ منسّقة جرى الاتفاق عليها على مستوى القادة، مؤكداً أن الجانبين الأوكراني والأوروبي قد أتما بلورة مكونات الخطوات المحتملة نحو إنهاء الحرب.
ولفت إلى أن كييف باتت جاهزة لعرض هذه المقترحات على الولايات المتحدة، بهدف تحويلها إلى خطوات قابلة للتنفيذ في أسرع وقت، مشدداً على أن أوكرانيا ملتزمة بتحقيق «سلام حقيقي»، وتبقى في تواصل مستمر مع الولايات المتحدة لدفع العملية التفاوضية.
واعتبر أن التقدم الفعلي يعتمد على مدى استعداد روسيا لاتخاذ خطوات تنهي الحرب.
وكان الرئيس الأوكراني أوضح أن الخطة المنقحة تضمنت 20 نقطة، لكنها قال إنها لم تتضمن التنازل عن أراضٍ، لأن القيادة الأوكرانية غير مخولة بذلك بحكم الدستور.
ولفت إلى أن موقف الأمريكيين يميل من حيث المبدأ لإيجاد حل وسط، مؤكداً أن أي اتفاق سلام يجب أن يحترم سيادة أوكرانيا ويضمن أمنها على المدى الطويل.
