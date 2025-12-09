Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today (Tuesday) his country's intention to send a modified version of the American peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump to end the war to Washington soon.



Zelensky wrote on his account on "X" that he discussed with his negotiating team the outcomes of talks held yesterday in London at the level of national security advisors from European countries, as part of coordinated efforts agreed upon at the leaders' level, emphasizing that both the Ukrainian and European sides have completed the formulation of the components of potential steps towards ending the war.



He noted that Kyiv is now ready to present these proposals to the United States, with the aim of turning them into actionable steps as soon as possible, stressing that Ukraine is committed to achieving "real peace" and remains in continuous communication with the United States to advance the negotiation process.



He considered that actual progress depends on Russia's willingness to take steps to end the war.



The Ukrainian president clarified that the revised plan includes 20 points, but stated that it does not include the concession of territories, as the Ukrainian leadership is not authorized to do so under the constitution.



He pointed out that the Americans' position tends to seek a compromise solution in principle, emphasizing that any peace agreement must respect Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure its long-term security.