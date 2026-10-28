حققت الباحثة تركية سعد العتيبي إنجازاً علمياً جديداً، بحصولها على المركز الأول في فرع الأبحاث الإدارية ضمن الدورة الثالثة والأربعين من جائزة راشد بن حميد للثقافة والعلوم، التي تنظمها جمعية أم المؤمنين في إمارة عجمان بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة.


وجاء فوز العتيبي، الباحثة في مرحلة الدكتوراه بكلية كينغز للأعمال في جامعة كينغز كوليدج لندن، عن دراستها «التوازن بين العمل والحياة الأسرية في الخليج»، التي تسلط الضوء على تطوير سياسات إستراتيجية للموارد البشرية، بما يعزز التوازن بين الحياة المهنية والأسرية في المنظمات الخليجية.


وتقدم الدراسة رؤى تسهم في دعم المنظمات وصنّاع القرار لتطوير ممارسات وسياسات عمل أكثر مراعاة لحاجات الموظفين وأسرهم، بما يعزز بيئات العمل ويدعم الاستقرار الأسري.


ويعكس هذا الإنجاز حضور الكفاءات البحثية السعودية في المحافل العلمية الخليجية والعربية، وقدرتها على تقديم دراسات نوعية تسهم في تطوير الممارسات الإدارية وتعزيز مسارات التنمية.


وتُعد جائزة راشد بن حميد للثقافة والعلوم، التي انطلقت عام 1983 برعاية الشيخ حميد بن راشد النعيمي، عضو المجلس الأعلى للاتحاد حاكم عجمان، إحدى المنصات العربية الداعمة للإبداع والبحث العلمي في مجالات الآداب والعلوم والإدارة.