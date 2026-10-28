The researcher Turkiyah Saad Al-Otaibi has achieved a new scientific accomplishment by securing the first place in the field of administrative research during the 43rd session of the Rashid bin Humaid Award for Culture and Sciences, organized by the Umm Al-Mu'minin Association in the Emirate of Ajman, United Arab Emirates.



Al-Otaibi, a PhD researcher at King's Business School at King's College London, won for her study "Balancing Work and Family Life in the Gulf," which highlights the development of strategic human resource policies that enhance the balance between professional and family life in Gulf organizations.



The study provides insights that contribute to supporting organizations and decision-makers in developing work practices and policies that are more considerate of the needs of employees and their families, thereby enhancing work environments and supporting family stability.



This achievement reflects the presence of Saudi research competencies in Gulf and Arab scientific forums, as well as their ability to present qualitative studies that contribute to the development of management practices and enhance development pathways.



The Rashid bin Humaid Award for Culture and Sciences, which was launched in 1983 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi, a member of the Supreme Council of the Union and Ruler of Ajman, is one of the Arab platforms supporting creativity and scientific research in the fields of literature, sciences, and management.