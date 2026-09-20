The branch of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Al-Baha concluded its emergency plan for the summer of 2026, after handling 4,643 emergency reports, including 628 traffic accidents, and transporting 2,100 cases to health facilities.



The average response time was 6 minutes and 38 seconds, while 664 male and female volunteers participated in 415 volunteer opportunities, totaling 18,312 hours, and 6,506 people benefited from community training and education programs.