اختتم فرع هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بالباحة خطته الإسعافية لصيف 2026، بعد التعامل مع 4643 بلاغاً إسعافياً، بينها 628 حادثاً مرورياً، ونقل 2100 حالة إلى المنشآت الصحية.


وسجل متوسط الاستجابة 6 دقائق و38 ثانية، فيما شارك 664 متطوعاً ومتطوعة في 415 فرصة تطوعية بإجمالي 18312 ساعة، واستفاد 6506 أشخاص من برامج التدريب والتثقيف المجتمعي.