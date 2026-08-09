حصل محمد دهيران العتيبي، على بطاقة «مشروع متميز»، ضمن زمالة الإعلام الرقمي 2026، تقديراً لما يقدمه المشروع من حلول إعلامية مبتكرة تعكس مستوى عالياً من الاحترافية والتميز.


وجاء التكريم من إدارة برنامج زمالة الإعلام الرقمي، التي هنأت العتيبي بمناسبة اختيار مشروعه ضمن المشاريع المتميزة.