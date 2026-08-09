حصل محمد دهيران العتيبي، على بطاقة «مشروع متميز»، ضمن زمالة الإعلام الرقمي 2026، تقديراً لما يقدمه المشروع من حلول إعلامية مبتكرة تعكس مستوى عالياً من الاحترافية والتميز.
وجاء التكريم من إدارة برنامج زمالة الإعلام الرقمي، التي هنأت العتيبي بمناسبة اختيار مشروعه ضمن المشاريع المتميزة.
The "Digital Nazr Platform" project by media professional Mohammed Dahiran Al-Otaibi has received a "Distinguished Project" card as part of the Digital Media Fellowship 2026, in recognition of the innovative media solutions the project offers, reflecting a high level of professionalism and excellence.
The recognition came from the management of the Digital Media Fellowship program, which congratulated Al-Otaibi on the selection of his project among the distinguished projects, praising his creativity and commitment to providing innovative media solutions.