The "Digital Nazr Platform" project by media professional Mohammed Dahiran Al-Otaibi has received a "Distinguished Project" card as part of the Digital Media Fellowship 2026, in recognition of the innovative media solutions the project offers, reflecting a high level of professionalism and excellence.



The recognition came from the management of the Digital Media Fellowship program, which congratulated Al-Otaibi on the selection of his project among the distinguished projects, praising his creativity and commitment to providing innovative media solutions.