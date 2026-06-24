انتقل إلى رحمة الله عمّ رئيس الأقسام الميدانية بصحيفة «عكاظ» الزميل إبراهيم العلوي (محمد محمد العلوي)، وسيُصلّى عليه عصر غدٍ (الخميس) في جامع القريقري بجدة، وسيوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة الصالحية.

والفقيد والد كلٍّ من ثابت، وفيصل، وسلطان وإبراهيم العلوي.

ويتقبّل العزاء للرجال في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الرياض مقابل جامع جزاء في جدة.

«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدّم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلةً الله أن يتغمّده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته. إنّا لله وإنّا إليه راجعون.