The uncle of the head of the field departments at the newspaper "Okaz," colleague Ibrahim Al-Alawi (Mohammed Mohammed Al-Alawi), has passed away. The funeral prayer will be held tomorrow afternoon (Thursday) at Al-Quraigri Mosque in Jeddah, and his body will be laid to rest in Al-Salihiya Cemetery.

The deceased is the father of Thabet, Faisal, Sultan, and Ibrahim Al-Alawi.

Condolences for men will be accepted at the family home located in the Al-Riyadh neighborhood, opposite the Jaza Mosque in Jeddah.

"Okaz," which is saddened by the news, extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.