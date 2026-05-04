قدّم أمير الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير متعب بن مشعل بن بدر، في اتصال هاتفي، تعازيهما ومواساتهما للمدير العام للإدارة العامة للحقوق الخاصة بإمارة المنطقة خالد بن عبدالله البحيران، في وفاة شقيقته (رحمها الله).
وسأل الله أن يتغمّد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، ويسكنها فسيح جناته، وأن يُلهم ذويها الصبر والسلوان.
The Prince of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Muteb bin Mishal bin Badr, expressed their condolences and sympathy in a phone call to the Director General of the General Administration of Private Rights in the Emirate of the Region, Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Buhairan, on the passing of his sister (may God have mercy on her).
They asked God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family with patience and solace.