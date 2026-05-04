The Prince of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Muteb bin Mishal bin Badr, expressed their condolences and sympathy in a phone call to the Director General of the General Administration of Private Rights in the Emirate of the Region, Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Buhairan, on the passing of his sister (may God have mercy on her).



They asked God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family with patience and solace.