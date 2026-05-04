قدّم أمير الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير متعب بن مشعل بن بدر، في اتصال هاتفي، تعازيهما ومواساتهما للمدير العام للإدارة العامة للحقوق الخاصة بإمارة المنطقة خالد بن عبدالله البحيران، في وفاة شقيقته (رحمها الله).


وسأل الله أن يتغمّد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، ويسكنها فسيح جناته، وأن يُلهم ذويها الصبر والسلوان.