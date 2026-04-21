تلقى آل الشيخ التعازي والمواساة من الأمراء والمسؤولين ولفيف من الأهل في وفاة فقيدهم سليمان بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، الذي وافته المنية، وصلي عليه بعد صلاة ظهر اليوم (الثلاثاء) بالمسجد الحرام، ودفن في مقابر المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.


والفقيد رحمه الله أخ كل من: الشيخ عبدالعزيز، وسعود، وعبداللطيف، وعبدالملك آل الشيخ. ووالد كل من: محمد، وعبدالعزيز، وحسن سليمان آل الشيخ.


ويتقبلون العزاء في منزل الفقيد بحي المرجان بجدة.