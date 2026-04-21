Al-Sheikh received condolences and sympathy from princes, officials, and a group of family members for the death of their beloved Suleiman bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, who passed away and was prayed upon after the Dhuhr prayer today (Tuesday) at the Grand Mosque, and was buried in the Al-Mualla cemeteries in Mecca.



The deceased, may God have mercy on him, is the brother of: Sheikh Abdulaziz, Saud, Abdulatif, and Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh. He is also the father of: Muhammad, Abdulaziz, and Hassan Suleiman Al-Sheikh.



They are receiving condolences at the home of the deceased in the Al-Marjan neighborhood in Jeddah.