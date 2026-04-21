تلقى آل الشيخ التعازي والمواساة من الأمراء والمسؤولين ولفيف من الأهل في وفاة فقيدهم سليمان بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، الذي وافته المنية، وصلي عليه بعد صلاة ظهر اليوم (الثلاثاء) بالمسجد الحرام، ودفن في مقابر المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.
والفقيد رحمه الله أخ كل من: الشيخ عبدالعزيز، وسعود، وعبداللطيف، وعبدالملك آل الشيخ. ووالد كل من: محمد، وعبدالعزيز، وحسن سليمان آل الشيخ.
ويتقبلون العزاء في منزل الفقيد بحي المرجان بجدة.
Al-Sheikh received condolences and sympathy from princes, officials, and a group of family members for the death of their beloved Suleiman bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, who passed away and was prayed upon after the Dhuhr prayer today (Tuesday) at the Grand Mosque, and was buried in the Al-Mualla cemeteries in Mecca.
The deceased, may God have mercy on him, is the brother of: Sheikh Abdulaziz, Saud, Abdulatif, and Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh. He is also the father of: Muhammad, Abdulaziz, and Hassan Suleiman Al-Sheikh.
They are receiving condolences at the home of the deceased in the Al-Marjan neighborhood in Jeddah.