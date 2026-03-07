تعرض عبدالله جبير لوعكة صحية أخيراً استدعت خضوعه للفحوصات الطبية اللازمة، حيث أوصى الأطباء بالراحة ومتابعة حالته الصحية خلال الأيام القادمة.
وتلقى جبير عدداً من الاتصالات والرسائل من الأصدقاء والمحبين للاطمئنان على صحته، سائلين الله تعالى أن يمنّ عليه بالشفاء العاجل ودوام الصحة والعافية.
Abdullah Jabir recently suffered a health setback that required him to undergo the necessary medical tests, where doctors recommended rest and monitoring of his health condition in the coming days.
Jabir received a number of calls and messages from friends and loved ones checking on his health, asking Allah Almighty to grant him a swift recovery and continued health and wellness.