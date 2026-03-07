تعرض عبدالله جبير لوعكة صحية أخيراً استدعت خضوعه للفحوصات الطبية اللازمة، حيث أوصى الأطباء بالراحة ومتابعة حالته الصحية خلال الأيام القادمة.

وتلقى جبير عدداً من الاتصالات والرسائل من الأصدقاء والمحبين للاطمئنان على صحته، سائلين الله تعالى أن يمنّ عليه بالشفاء العاجل ودوام الصحة والعافية.