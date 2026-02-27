In an initiative that reflects the Kingdom's leading role in serving Islam and Muslims, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché at the Embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, organized an Iftar banquet for fasting individuals yesterday at the "Al-Awliya" school and mosque in the capital, Addis Ababa. This event is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' program to provide Iftar for fasting individuals, which the ministry implements during the month of Ramadan in several countries around the world.



The banquet witnessed a remarkable turnout from fasting individuals, with around 2000 people from various segments of society, both men and women, benefiting from it. The atmosphere was filled with faith, love, and compassion, embodying the spirit of solidarity and mutual support that the program establishes annually.



The implementation of the program is an extension of the Kingdom's humanitarian and advocacy efforts in various countries around the world, reflecting its commitment to promoting the values of Islamic brotherhood and reinforcing the meanings of compassion and solidarity, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan.