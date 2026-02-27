في مبادرة تعكس الدور الريادي للمملكة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، نظّمت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، ممثلةً بالملحقية الدينية في سفارة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية إثيوبيا، أمس، مأدبة إفطار للصائمين في مدرسة ومسجد «الأولية» بالعاصمة أديس أبابا، وذلك ضمن برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين لتفطير الصائمين الذي تنفذه الوزارة خلال شهر رمضان في عدد من دول العالم.


وشهدت المأدبة إقبالاً لافتاً من الصائمين، إذ استفاد منها نحو 2000 صائم من مختلف شرائح المجتمع من الرجال والنساء، في أجواء إيمانية مفعمة بالمحبة والتراحم، جسّدت روح التكافل والتضامن التي يرسّخها البرنامج سنوياً.


ويأتي تنفيذ البرنامج امتداداً لجهود المملكة الإنسانية والدعوية في مختلف دول العالم، وحرصها على تعزيز قيم الأخوة الإسلامية وترسيخ معاني التراحم والتكافل، لا سيما في شهر رمضان المبارك.