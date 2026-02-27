Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz of Al-Jouf shared an iftar meal with his orphaned children last night (Thursday) at his palace in Sakaka, as part of his commitment to enhancing communication with them and sharing the Ramadan atmosphere.



During the event, he reviewed the care programs provided for them and exchanged fatherly conversations with the children, reassuring himself about their well-being and emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts among relevant entities to provide a comprehensive system of services that enables them to continue their educational journey with confidence and capability.



This participation is a continuation of the humanitarian approach that this country is based on, and the special attention that the leadership gives to orphans, as well as the commitment to empower and integrate them into society as an integral part of the development and construction process.