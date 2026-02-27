شارك أمير الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، مساء أمس (الخميس)، أبناءه الأيتام مائدة الإفطار في قصره بمدينة سكاكا، وذلك في إطار حرصه على تعزيز التواصل معهم ومشاركتهم الأجواء الرمضانية.


واطّلع خلال المناسبة على برامج الرعاية المقدمة لهم، وتبادل الأحاديث الأبوية مع الأبناء، مطمئناً على أحوالهم، ومؤكداً أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات ذات العلاقة لتوفير منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات تمكّنهم من مواصلة مسيرتهم التعليمية بثقة واقتدار.


وتأتي هذه المشاركة امتداداً للنهج الإنساني الذي تقوم عليه هذه البلاد، وما توليه القيادة من عناية خاصة بالأيتام، وحرص على تمكينهم ودمجهم في المجتمع بوصفهم جزءاً أصيلاً من مسيرة التنمية والبناء.