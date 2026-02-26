Sheikh Abdullah bin Musfer Saleh Al-Qarni – a notary in Jeddah – was saddened by the death of his father this evening (Thursday), the ninth of Ramadan. The prayer for the deceased will be held tomorrow after Friday prayers in the Grand Mosque, and he will be buried in the Martyrs' Cemetery in Al-Sharae in Mecca.

The deceased is the father of: Saleh, Ayyad, Abdullah, Dr. Ahmed, and Dr. Abdulaziz.

Condolences for men will be received at his son Saleh's house in Al-Tayseer neighborhood east of Jeddah, near Al-Qimmah Mosque, on Friday and Saturday after Taraweeh prayers directly.

May God grant the deceased His vast mercy, place him in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.