فُجع الشيخ عبدالله بن مسفر صالح القرني –كاتب عدل في جدة- بوفاة والده مساء اليوم (الخميس) التاسع من شهر رمضان، وسوف تتم الصلاة على الفقيد غداً بعد صلاة الجمعة في الحرم المكي، ويدفن في مقبرة شهداء الحرم بالشرائع بمكة المكرمة.

والفقيد والد كل من: صالح، وعايض، وعبدالله، والدكتور أحمد، والدكتور عبدالعزيز.

ويتقبل العزاء للرجال في منزل ابنه صالح في حي التيسير شرق جدة جوار مسجة القمة يومي الجمعة والسبت بعد صلاة التراويح مباشرة.

تغمد الله الفقيد بواسع رحمته وأسكنه فسيح جناته وألهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.