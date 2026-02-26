فُجع الشيخ عبدالله بن مسفر صالح القرني –كاتب عدل في جدة- بوفاة والده مساء اليوم (الخميس) التاسع من شهر رمضان، وسوف تتم الصلاة على الفقيد غداً بعد صلاة الجمعة في الحرم المكي، ويدفن في مقبرة شهداء الحرم بالشرائع بمكة المكرمة.
والفقيد والد كل من: صالح، وعايض، وعبدالله، والدكتور أحمد، والدكتور عبدالعزيز.
ويتقبل العزاء للرجال في منزل ابنه صالح في حي التيسير شرق جدة جوار مسجة القمة يومي الجمعة والسبت بعد صلاة التراويح مباشرة.
تغمد الله الفقيد بواسع رحمته وأسكنه فسيح جناته وألهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Musfer Saleh Al-Qarni – a notary in Jeddah – was saddened by the death of his father this evening (Thursday), the ninth of Ramadan. The prayer for the deceased will be held tomorrow after Friday prayers in the Grand Mosque, and he will be buried in the Martyrs' Cemetery in Al-Sharae in Mecca.
The deceased is the father of: Saleh, Ayyad, Abdullah, Dr. Ahmed, and Dr. Abdulaziz.
Condolences for men will be received at his son Saleh's house in Al-Tayseer neighborhood east of Jeddah, near Al-Qimmah Mosque, on Friday and Saturday after Taraweeh prayers directly.
May God grant the deceased His vast mercy, place him in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.