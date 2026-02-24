Under the guidance of the Emir of Al-Jawf region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Tabarjal, Nader bin Ghalib Al-Otaibi, visited the leader of the Al-Owaimrat group from the Daba'in tribe of the Shararat in Tabarjal, Ubaid bin Busaes Al-Humaidan Al-Sharari, to check on his health following a health issue he experienced.



During the visit, the governor conveyed the greetings of the Emir of the region and his wishes for a speedy recovery, asking Allah to grant him health and wellness, and affirming the leadership's commitment to monitoring the conditions of citizens and standing by them in various circumstances.