بتوجيه من أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، زار محافظ طبرجل نادر بن غالب العتيبي، معرف جماعة العويمرات من الضباعين من قبيلة الشرارات بمحافظة طبرجل عبيد بن بصيص الحميدان الشراري، للاطمئنان على صحته إثر عارض صحي ألمّ به.
ونقل المحافظ خلال الزيارة تحيات أمير المنطقة وتمنياته له بالشفاء العاجل، سائلاً الله أن يمنّ عليه بالصحة والعافية، مؤكداً حرص القيادة على متابعة أحوال المواطنين والوقوف إلى جانبهم في مختلف الظروف.
Under the guidance of the Emir of Al-Jawf region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Tabarjal, Nader bin Ghalib Al-Otaibi, visited the leader of the Al-Owaimrat group from the Daba'in tribe of the Shararat in Tabarjal, Ubaid bin Busaes Al-Humaidan Al-Sharari, to check on his health following a health issue he experienced.
During the visit, the governor conveyed the greetings of the Emir of the region and his wishes for a speedy recovery, asking Allah to grant him health and wellness, and affirming the leadership's commitment to monitoring the conditions of citizens and standing by them in various circumstances.