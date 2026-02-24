بتوجيه من أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، زار محافظ طبرجل نادر بن غالب العتيبي، معرف جماعة العويمرات من الضباعين من قبيلة الشرارات بمحافظة طبرجل عبيد بن بصيص الحميدان الشراري، للاطمئنان على صحته إثر عارض صحي ألمّ به.


ونقل المحافظ خلال الزيارة تحيات أمير المنطقة وتمنياته له بالشفاء العاجل، سائلاً الله أن يمنّ عليه بالصحة والعافية، مؤكداً حرص القيادة على متابعة أحوال المواطنين والوقوف إلى جانبهم في مختلف الظروف.