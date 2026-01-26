The Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the King Khalid Award, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, honored the pioneers of the standards for the King Khalid Award for the year 2025 today (Monday) at the King Khalid Foundation headquarters in Riyadh; these include private sector entities, non-profit organizations, and initiatives that have achieved the highest standards in various fields among the participants in the King Khalid Award.



Prince Faisal bin Khalid expressed his gratitude to the honored entities and to the pioneers of development initiatives, looking forward to their continued efforts to solidify impact and achieve sustainable growth, and affirming that there remains an opportunity for them in the coming years to compete for the award positions.



He emphasized that honoring the pioneers of the standards embodies that true excellence is measured by the quality of work, the depth of impact, and the commitment to responsibility, pointing out that the honorees have confirmed their leadership through established institutional frameworks and advanced awareness of the standards that make a difference and build sustainability.



During the ceremony, the honorees received commemorative shields in recognition of their efforts and excellence in applying the award standards.



It is noteworthy that the King Khalid Award, over its 16 years since its inception, continues its mission as a national platform that elevates the value of institutional work, contributes to enhancing the efficiency of entities, promotes governance and sustainability practices, and establishes a culture of performance and impact measurement, extending the approach of the King Khalid Foundation in maximizing impact through development and empowerment.