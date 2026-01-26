كرّم مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين رئيس هيئة جائزة الملك خالد، الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر مؤسسة الملك خالد بالرياض اليوم (الإثنين)، روّاد المعايير لجائزة الملك خالد لعام 2025م؛ وهم المنشآت الخاصة والمنظمات غير الربحية والمبادرات التي حققت أعلى المعايير في عدة مجالات ضمن المشاركين بجائزة الملك خالد.


وأعرب الأمير فيصل بن خالد عن شكره للجهات المكرّمة، ولروّاد شركاء التنمية من أصحاب المبادرات، متطلعاً إلى مواصلة جهودهم لترسيخ الأثر وتحقيق النمو المستدام، ومؤكداً أن المجال لا يزال متاحاً أمامهم في الأعوام القادمة للمنافسة على مراكز الجائزة.


وأكد أن تكريم روّاد المعايير يجسد أن التميز الحقيقي يُقاس بجودة العمل وعمق الأثر والالتزام بالمسؤولية، مشيراً إلى أن المكرّمين أكدوا ريادتهم بمنظومات مؤسسية راسخة ووعي متقدم بالمعايير التي تصنع الفارق وتبني الاستدامة.


وخلال الحفل، تسلّم المكرّمون دروعاً تذكارية نظير جهودهم وتميّزهم في تطبيق معايير الجائزة.


يُذكر أن جائزة الملك خالد، وعلى مدى 16 عاماً منذ انطلاقها، تواصل رسالتها بوصفها منصة وطنية تُعلي قيمة العمل المؤسسي، وتُسهم في رفع كفاءة الجهات، وتعزيز ممارسات الحوكمة والاستدامة، وترسيخ ثقافة قياس الأداء والأثر، امتداداً لنهج مؤسسة الملك خالد في تعظيم الأثر عبر التطوير والتمكين.