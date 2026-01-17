انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى عقيل عباس السحلي، أخ عضو مجلس إدارة «عكاظ» الزميل عبدالعزيز السحلي.
ويتقبل العزاء في منزل الأسرة الكائن في الرياض.
«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.
Aqeel Abbas Al-Suhaili has passed away to the mercy of Allah, the brother of the board member of "Okaz," colleague Abdulaziz Al-Suhaili.
The family is receiving condolences at their home located in Riyadh.
"Okaz," which is saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.