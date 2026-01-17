Aqeel Abbas Al-Suhaili has passed away to the mercy of Allah, the brother of the board member of "Okaz," colleague Abdulaziz Al-Suhaili.



The family is receiving condolences at their home located in Riyadh.



"Okaz," which is saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.