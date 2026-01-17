انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى عقيل عباس السحلي، أخ عضو مجلس إدارة «عكاظ» الزميل عبدالعزيز السحلي.


ويتقبل العزاء في منزل الأسرة الكائن في الرياض.


«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.