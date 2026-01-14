احتفلت أسرتا شباب والزعبي بزواج المهندس أحمد بن شباب الغامدي من ابنة خالد عبدالرحمن الزعبي الغامدي، في إحدى قاعات الاحتفالات بجدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء، الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، داعين الله لهما بالتوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.