The families of Shabab and Al-Zoubi celebrated the marriage of engineer Ahmad bin Shabab Al-Ghamdi to the daughter of Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Zoubi Al-Ghamdi, in one of the celebration halls in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of relatives and friends who offered their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds, praying to God for their success and happiness in their future life.