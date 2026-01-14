احتفلت أسرتا شباب والزعبي بزواج المهندس أحمد بن شباب الغامدي من ابنة خالد عبدالرحمن الزعبي الغامدي، في إحدى قاعات الاحتفالات بجدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء، الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، داعين الله لهما بالتوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.
The families of Shabab and Al-Zoubi celebrated the marriage of engineer Ahmad bin Shabab Al-Ghamdi to the daughter of Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Zoubi Al-Ghamdi, in one of the celebration halls in Jeddah, with the presence of a number of relatives and friends who offered their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds, praying to God for their success and happiness in their future life.