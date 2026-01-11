واسى أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز مدير عام المكتب الخاص فالح بن فلاح الحقباني في وفاة والدته رحمها الله.
وأعرب الأمير فهد بن سلطان عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته، سائلاً الله -العلي القدير- أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهمهم الصبر والسلوان.
The Governor of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, expressed his condolences to the Director General of the Private Office, Falah bin Falah Al-Haqbani, on the passing of his mother, may God have mercy on her.
Prince Fahd bin Sultan conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy, asking God - the Almighty - to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and to grant them patience and solace.