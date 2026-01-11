The Governor of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, expressed his condolences to the Director General of the Private Office, Falah bin Falah Al-Haqbani, on the passing of his mother, may God have mercy on her.



Prince Fahd bin Sultan conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy, asking God - the Almighty - to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and to grant them patience and solace.