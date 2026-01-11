‏واسى أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز مدير عام المكتب الخاص فالح بن فلاح الحقباني في وفاة والدته رحمها الله.


وأعرب الأمير فهد بن سلطان عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته، سائلاً الله -العلي القدير- أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهمهم الصبر والسلوان.