قلّد أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه بالإمارة اليوم (الإثنين) مدير جوازات منطقة حائل اللواء محمد بن نداء الزارع، ومساعد مدير جوازات المنطقة اللواء ماجد بن حمود العبيد رتبتيهما الجديدتين، وذلك بعد صدور الأمر السامي الكريم بترقيتهما.


وهنّأ الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد اللواءين الزارع والعبيد بهذه الترقية، سائلاً الله لهما التوفيق والسداد.


من جانبهما عبّر اللواء محمد بن نداء الزارع، واللواء ماجد بن حمود العبيد عن سعادتهما بهذه الترقية وتشرفهما بتقليد أمير منطقة حائل لهما، سائلين الله أن يحفظ هذا الوطن وولاة أمره، وأن يديم على بلادنا نعمة الأمن والرخاء والاستقرار.