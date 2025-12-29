The Prince of the Hail Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, today (Monday) in his office at the emirate, awarded the new ranks to the Director of Passports for the Hail Region, Major General Mohammed bin Nidaa Al-Zar'ee, and the Assistant Director of Passports for the region, Major General Majid bin Hamoud Al-Obaid, following the issuance of the gracious royal order promoting them.



Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad congratulated Major Generals Al-Zar'ee and Al-Obaid on their promotion, asking God to grant them success and guidance.



For their part, Major General Mohammed bin Nidaa Al-Zar'ee and Major General Majid bin Hamoud Al-Obaid expressed their happiness with this promotion and their honor in being awarded by the Prince of the Hail Region, asking God to protect this nation and its leaders, and to continue blessing our country with security, prosperity, and stability.