في مسيرة التعليم السعودي، تبرز أسماء لا تقاس بحجم المناصب التي شغلتها، بقدر ما تقاس بعمق الأثر الذي تركته في الميدان العلمي والإنساني. ويأتي البروفيسور عبدالله بن سعد المليص ضمن هذه النماذج التي جمعت بين التفوق الأكاديمي، والالتزام القيمي، والحضور الهادئ الذي يصنع أثره بعيداً عن الضجيج.
وُلد البروفيسور عبدالله المليص في بيت آمن بأن العلم رسالة، وبأن التعليم أساس النهضة. فهو نجل الراحل الشيخ سعد بن عبدالله المليص، أحد رواد التعليم والثقافة في منطقة الباحة، المعروف بحبه للعلم والعلماء، وبدوره المبكر في تأسيس التعليم ونشره في المجتمع. ومن هذا الجذر تشكل وعي الابن، فكبر وهو يرى في الكتاب قيمة، وفي المعلم قدوة، وفي المعرفة طريقاً لبناء الإنسان.
كما تأثر في مسيرته العلمية والتربوية بعمّه عضو مجلس الشورى السابق ونائب وزير التعليم الدكتور سعيد المليص، الذي شكّل حضوره التربوي والفكري نموذجاً ملهماً في الجمع بين العمل المؤسسي والرؤية التعليمية الشاملة، ما عزّز لدى عبدالله المليص الإيمان بدور التعليم في صناعة القرار وبناء المستقبل.
تغرّب المليص مبكراً طلباً للعلم، وسافر إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في زمن كانت الغربة العلمية رحلة شاقة، تتطلب صبراً وإصراراً وقدرة على التكيف مع بيئات أكاديمية وثقافية مختلفة. وهناك واصل تحصيله الأكاديمي حتى عاد إلى الوطن ضمن أوائل السعوديين الحاصلين على شهادة الدكتوراه في تخصص نادر آنذاك، ليضع علمه وخبرته في خدمة التعليم العالي السعودي.
على مدى أكثر من ثلاثة عقود، تنقل البروفيسور عبدالله المليص بين مواقع أكاديمية وبحثية متعددة، وأسهم في التدريس وبناء المناهج والإشراف العلمي والعمل الاستشاري، وشارك في تطوير برامج أكاديمية وبحثية في عدد من الجامعات السعودية. وعُرف بأسلوبه المتزن، وقيادته التي تقوم على العمل المؤسسي والتخطيط وتمكين الكفاءات، مؤمناً بأن جودة المخرجات التعليمية هي المعيار الحقيقي للنجاح.
ولا تُقرأ سيرة المليص من زاوية الإنجاز العلمي وحدها، بل من حضوره الإنساني أيضاً؛ فقد عُرف بكرمه، وطيب معشره، وتواضعه، وقربه من الناس، وحرصه الدائم على تفقد أحوال عائلته وأبناء عمومته، حاضراً في تفاصيلهم، مبادراً بالسؤال والدعم، ومؤمناً بأن صلة الرحم قيمة أصيلة لا تنفصل عن النجاح العلمي أو المهني.
ويؤمن البروفيسور عبدالله المليص بأن العالِم الحقيقي هو من يوازن بين العقل والقلب، وبين المعرفة والمسؤولية الاجتماعية؛ لذلك ظل متواضعاً في تعامله، حسن الاستماع، قريباً من زملائه وطلابه، يرى في التعليم رسالة مستمرة لا تتوقف عند منصب أو مرحلة.
في سيرة عبدالله بن سعد المليص تتجسد حكاية «هذا الشبل من ذاك الأسد»، حكاية علم انتقل عبر الأجيال، وقيَم لم تتغير بتغير الزمن. هو نموذج للأكاديمي الذي حمل المعرفة مشروعاً، والإنسان غاية، فاستحق أن يُكتب عنه بوصفه أثراً قبل أن يكون اسماً.
In the journey of Saudi education, there are names that are not measured by the size of the positions they held, but rather by the depth of the impact they left in the scientific and humanitarian fields. Professor Abdullah bin Saad Al-Mulais is among those figures who combined academic excellence, value commitment, and a quiet presence that makes its impact felt away from the noise.
Professor Abdullah Al-Mulais was born into a home that believed that knowledge is a message and that education is the foundation of renaissance. He is the son of the late Sheikh Saad bin Abdullah Al-Mulais, one of the pioneers of education and culture in the Al-Baha region, known for his love of knowledge and scholars, and for his early role in establishing and spreading education in the community. From this root, the son's awareness was formed, growing up seeing value in books, a role model in teachers, and knowledge as a path to building humanity.
He was also influenced in his academic and educational journey by his uncle, the former member of the Shura Council and Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Said Al-Mulais, whose educational and intellectual presence served as an inspiring model in combining institutional work with a comprehensive educational vision, which reinforced Abdullah Al-Mulais's belief in the role of education in decision-making and building the future.
Al-Mulais sought knowledge early on, traveling to the United States of America at a time when the pursuit of scientific knowledge was a challenging journey, requiring patience, determination, and the ability to adapt to different academic and cultural environments. There, he continued his academic pursuits until he returned to his homeland as one of the first Saudis to obtain a Ph.D. in a rare specialty at that time, dedicating his knowledge and experience to the service of Saudi higher education.
For more than three decades, Professor Abdullah Al-Mulais moved between various academic and research positions, contributing to teaching, curriculum development, scientific supervision, and consultancy work. He participated in developing academic and research programs at several Saudi universities. He was known for his balanced approach, leadership based on institutional work and planning, and empowering competencies, believing that the quality of educational outcomes is the true measure of success.
The biography of Al-Mulais is not only read from the perspective of scientific achievement but also from his human presence; he was known for his generosity, pleasant demeanor, humility, and closeness to people, always keen to check on the well-being of his family and cousins, present in their details, proactive in asking and supporting, and believing that kinship is an inherent value that is inseparable from scientific or professional success.
Professor Abdullah Al-Mulais believes that a true scholar is one who balances between the mind and the heart, between knowledge and social responsibility; therefore, he remained humble in his dealings, a good listener, close to his colleagues and students, seeing education as a continuous message that does not stop at a position or a stage.
In the biography of Abdullah bin Saad Al-Mulais, the story of "this cub from that lion" is embodied, a tale of knowledge passed down through generations, and values that have not changed with the passage of time. He is a model of the academic who carries knowledge as a project, and humanity as a goal, deserving to be written about as a legacy before being just a name.