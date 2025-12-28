In the journey of Saudi education, there are names that are not measured by the size of the positions they held, but rather by the depth of the impact they left in the scientific and humanitarian fields. Professor Abdullah bin Saad Al-Mulais is among those figures who combined academic excellence, value commitment, and a quiet presence that makes its impact felt away from the noise.

Professor Abdullah Al-Mulais was born into a home that believed that knowledge is a message and that education is the foundation of renaissance. He is the son of the late Sheikh Saad bin Abdullah Al-Mulais, one of the pioneers of education and culture in the Al-Baha region, known for his love of knowledge and scholars, and for his early role in establishing and spreading education in the community. From this root, the son's awareness was formed, growing up seeing value in books, a role model in teachers, and knowledge as a path to building humanity.

He was also influenced in his academic and educational journey by his uncle, the former member of the Shura Council and Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Said Al-Mulais, whose educational and intellectual presence served as an inspiring model in combining institutional work with a comprehensive educational vision, which reinforced Abdullah Al-Mulais's belief in the role of education in decision-making and building the future.

Al-Mulais sought knowledge early on, traveling to the United States of America at a time when the pursuit of scientific knowledge was a challenging journey, requiring patience, determination, and the ability to adapt to different academic and cultural environments. There, he continued his academic pursuits until he returned to his homeland as one of the first Saudis to obtain a Ph.D. in a rare specialty at that time, dedicating his knowledge and experience to the service of Saudi higher education.

For more than three decades, Professor Abdullah Al-Mulais moved between various academic and research positions, contributing to teaching, curriculum development, scientific supervision, and consultancy work. He participated in developing academic and research programs at several Saudi universities. He was known for his balanced approach, leadership based on institutional work and planning, and empowering competencies, believing that the quality of educational outcomes is the true measure of success.

The biography of Al-Mulais is not only read from the perspective of scientific achievement but also from his human presence; he was known for his generosity, pleasant demeanor, humility, and closeness to people, always keen to check on the well-being of his family and cousins, present in their details, proactive in asking and supporting, and believing that kinship is an inherent value that is inseparable from scientific or professional success.

Professor Abdullah Al-Mulais believes that a true scholar is one who balances between the mind and the heart, between knowledge and social responsibility; therefore, he remained humble in his dealings, a good listener, close to his colleagues and students, seeing education as a continuous message that does not stop at a position or a stage.

In the biography of Abdullah bin Saad Al-Mulais, the story of "this cub from that lion" is embodied, a tale of knowledge passed down through generations, and values that have not changed with the passage of time. He is a model of the academic who carries knowledge as a project, and humanity as a goal, deserving to be written about as a legacy before being just a name.