في مسيرة التعليم السعودي، تبرز أسماء لا تقاس بحجم المناصب التي شغلتها، بقدر ما تقاس بعمق الأثر الذي تركته في الميدان العلمي والإنساني. ويأتي البروفيسور عبدالله بن سعد المليص ضمن هذه النماذج التي جمعت بين التفوق الأكاديمي، والالتزام القيمي، والحضور الهادئ الذي يصنع أثره بعيداً عن الضجيج.

وُلد البروفيسور عبدالله المليص في بيت آمن بأن العلم رسالة، وبأن التعليم أساس النهضة. فهو نجل الراحل الشيخ سعد بن عبدالله المليص، أحد رواد التعليم والثقافة في منطقة الباحة، المعروف بحبه للعلم والعلماء، وبدوره المبكر في تأسيس التعليم ونشره في المجتمع. ومن هذا الجذر تشكل وعي الابن، فكبر وهو يرى في الكتاب قيمة، وفي المعلم قدوة، وفي المعرفة طريقاً لبناء الإنسان.

كما تأثر في مسيرته العلمية والتربوية بعمّه عضو مجلس الشورى السابق ونائب وزير التعليم الدكتور سعيد المليص، الذي شكّل حضوره التربوي والفكري نموذجاً ملهماً في الجمع بين العمل المؤسسي والرؤية التعليمية الشاملة، ما عزّز لدى عبدالله المليص الإيمان بدور التعليم في صناعة القرار وبناء المستقبل.

تغرّب المليص مبكراً طلباً للعلم، وسافر إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في زمن كانت الغربة العلمية رحلة شاقة، تتطلب صبراً وإصراراً وقدرة على التكيف مع بيئات أكاديمية وثقافية مختلفة. وهناك واصل تحصيله الأكاديمي حتى عاد إلى الوطن ضمن أوائل السعوديين الحاصلين على شهادة الدكتوراه في تخصص نادر آنذاك، ليضع علمه وخبرته في خدمة التعليم العالي السعودي.

على مدى أكثر من ثلاثة عقود، تنقل البروفيسور عبدالله المليص بين مواقع أكاديمية وبحثية متعددة، وأسهم في التدريس وبناء المناهج والإشراف العلمي والعمل الاستشاري، وشارك في تطوير برامج أكاديمية وبحثية في عدد من الجامعات السعودية. وعُرف بأسلوبه المتزن، وقيادته التي تقوم على العمل المؤسسي والتخطيط وتمكين الكفاءات، مؤمناً بأن جودة المخرجات التعليمية هي المعيار الحقيقي للنجاح.

ولا تُقرأ سيرة المليص من زاوية الإنجاز العلمي وحدها، بل من حضوره الإنساني أيضاً؛ فقد عُرف بكرمه، وطيب معشره، وتواضعه، وقربه من الناس، وحرصه الدائم على تفقد أحوال عائلته وأبناء عمومته، حاضراً في تفاصيلهم، مبادراً بالسؤال والدعم، ومؤمناً بأن صلة الرحم قيمة أصيلة لا تنفصل عن النجاح العلمي أو المهني.

ويؤمن البروفيسور عبدالله المليص بأن العالِم الحقيقي هو من يوازن بين العقل والقلب، وبين المعرفة والمسؤولية الاجتماعية؛ لذلك ظل متواضعاً في تعامله، حسن الاستماع، قريباً من زملائه وطلابه، يرى في التعليم رسالة مستمرة لا تتوقف عند منصب أو مرحلة.

في سيرة عبدالله بن سعد المليص تتجسد حكاية «هذا الشبل من ذاك الأسد»، حكاية علم انتقل عبر الأجيال، وقيَم لم تتغير بتغير الزمن. هو نموذج للأكاديمي الذي حمل المعرفة مشروعاً، والإنسان غاية، فاستحق أن يُكتب عنه بوصفه أثراً قبل أن يكون اسماً.