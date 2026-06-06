استهل الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أشغال منتدى سانت بطرسبرغ الاقتصادي الدولي الليل قبل الماضي بتأكيد عمق علاقات روسيا بالمملكة العربية السعودية، وقال إن السعودية صديق قديم لروسيا، وأضاف أن ذلك هو السبب الذي يكمن وراء اختيار المملكة ضيف شرف للمنتدى، الذي يقام في مسقط رأس الرئيس الروسي.

وفي خروج على البروتوكول، قام بوتين من مقعده على المنصة ليسلم لاقط الصوت (الميكروفون) لوزير الطاقة السعودي الأمير عبد العزيز بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، الذي كان يجلس ضمن حضور المناسبة.

وقال الأمير عبد العزيز للرئيس بوتين: «سِحْرٌ.. إنه سِحْرٌ يحدث في سانت بطرسبرغ»، فرد بوتين مبتسماً: «أنت في روسيا».

وشدد وزير الطاقة السعودي على أن العلاقات بين الرياض وموسكو تجاوزت كل الأزمات.

وزاد: «لقد تجاوزنا كل تلك الزوابع بالتزام قوي بالشراكة بيننا»، ورد بوتين على الأمير عبد العزيز بن سلمان قائلاً إن المملكة العربية السعودية صديق راسخ لروسيا.

وزاد أن ذلك هو سبب اختيار موسكو للمملكة ضيف شرف في المنتدى الاقتصادي الدولي بسانت بطرسبرغ.


وفي سياق ذي صلة؛ نقلت وكالة تاس الرسمية الروسية أمس (السبت) عن الرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة الطاقة النووية الروسية (روستوم) أليكسي ليخاتشيف قوله إن «روستوم» تجري مناقشات مع المملكة على هامش منتدى سانت بطرسبرغ بشأن إمكان مشاركة «روستوم» في عطاء طرحته المملكة لتشييد معمل للطاقة النووية، وأضاف أن المملكة طرحت عطاء لإنشاء عدد من معامل الطاقة النووية السلمية.

وقال: «نحن نسعى بقوة للمشاركة، وانتهزنا فرصة انعقاد هذا المنتدى للتفاوض حول هذا الشأن. ونشعر بالراحة حيال ذلك. ونشعر بقوة اهتمام أصدقائنا السعوديين».

وأكد ليخاتشيف أن «روستوم» تقوم حالياً ببناء مفاعل نووي في مصر، واصفاً إياه بأنه أكبر وأقوى مشروع من نوعه في العالم.