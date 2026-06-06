Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum the night before last by emphasizing the depth of Russia's relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stating that Saudi Arabia is an old friend of Russia. He added that this is the reason behind choosing the Kingdom as the guest of honor for the forum, which is held in the Russian president's hometown.

In a departure from protocol, Putin left his seat on the platform to hand the microphone to Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who was seated among the attendees of the event.

Prince Abdulaziz told President Putin: "It's magic... it's magic happening in Saint Petersburg," to which Putin responded with a smile: "You are in Russia."

The Saudi Minister of Energy emphasized that the relations between Riyadh and Moscow have overcome all crises.

He added: "We have weathered all those storms with a strong commitment to our partnership," and Putin replied to Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman by stating that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a steadfast friend of Russia.

He further noted that this is the reason Moscow chose the Kingdom as the guest of honor at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.



In a related context, the Russian news agency TASS reported yesterday (Saturday) that Alexey Likhachev, the CEO of the Russian nuclear energy corporation (Rosatom), stated that "Rosatom" is in discussions with the Kingdom on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg Forum regarding the possibility of Rosatom participating in a tender launched by the Kingdom to construct a nuclear power plant. He added that the Kingdom has issued a tender for the establishment of several peaceful nuclear power plants.

He said: "We are actively seeking to participate, and we seized the opportunity of this forum to negotiate on this matter. We feel comfortable about it. We sense the strong interest of our Saudi friends."

Likhachev confirmed that "Rosatom" is currently building a nuclear reactor in Egypt, describing it as the largest and most powerful project of its kind in the world.