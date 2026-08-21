استعرض ملتقى القطاع البلدي الذي أُقيم برعاية أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال، ونظمته أمانة المنطقة بمركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري بمحافظة خميس مشيط لمدة يومين، أبرز منجزات ومشاريع القطاع البلدي في المنطقة، والفرص الاستثمارية الواعدة التي تزخر بها مدن ومحافظات المنطقة، فيما هدف إلى تعزيز التواصل بين منظومة القطاع البلدي والمستثمرين والقطاع الخاص، وتبادل الخبرات والمعرفة، وبحث آفاق الشراكة والاستثمار، بما يسهم في استقطاب الاستثمارات النوعية وتحويل الفرص المتاحة إلى مشاريع تنموية واقتصادية مستدامة، إذ تضمن برنامج الملتقى جلسات حوارية وورش عمل متخصصة، ناقشت عدداً من الموضوعات المرتبطة بالعمل البلدي والاستثمار، والتنمية الحضرية، فيما صاحبت الملتقى معارض تعريفية استعرضت مشاريع ومبادرات وخدمات بلدية وفرصاً استثمارية، أتاحت للمستثمرين والمهتمين التعرف على المقومات والفرص المتاحة في المنطقة، والاطلاع على مسارات التنمية والتطوير التي يشهدها القطاع البلدي في عسير.

وأكد رئيس جامعة الملك خالد الدكتور فالح بن رجاء الله السلمي أن الملتقى شكل مساحة مهمة لتعزيز التكامل بين مؤسسات الدولة، وتبادل الخبرات وبناء شراكات، وتحسين جودة الحياة وصناعة تنمية مستدامة، يكون الإنسان محورها وغايتها.

كما أكد أن دور الجامعة يتجاوز التعليم والبحث العلمي لتكون شريكاً في التنمية وبيتاً للخبرة ومنصة للمعرفة والابتكار، ومحركاً في بناء الإنسان وتنمية المكان وتعزيز الاقتصاد، ومن هذا المنطلق فإن شراكتنا مع أمانة عسير ومع القطاع البلدي تمثل نموذجاً مهماً لهذا التكامل من خلال التدريب وتطوير القدرات ورفد سوق العمل بالكوادر الوطنية المتخصصة وتقديم الدراسات والبرامج البحثية وتطوير المبادرات المجتمعية التي تستجيب لاحتياجات المنطقة.

وأكد أمين عسير المهندس عبدالله الجالي أن ما تحقق من مؤشرات وإنجازات يعكس حجم العمل الذي تقوده الأمانة ويسهم في دعم رحلة «صعود عسير»، التي يقودها أمير المنطقة الأمير تركي بن طلال، ونائبه الأمير خالد بن سطام، نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً وتنافسية.