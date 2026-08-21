The Municipal Sector Forum, held under the patronage of the Emir of Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal, and organized by the region's municipality at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center in Khamis Mushait for two days, showcased the most significant achievements and projects of the municipal sector in the region, as well as the promising investment opportunities that the cities and governorates of the region offer. The forum aimed to enhance communication between the municipal sector system, investors, and the private sector, exchange experiences and knowledge, and explore partnership and investment horizons, contributing to attracting quality investments and transforming available opportunities into sustainable developmental and economic projects. The forum's program included discussion sessions and specialized workshops that addressed several topics related to municipal work, investment, and urban development. Accompanying the forum were informational exhibitions that showcased municipal projects, initiatives, services, and investment opportunities, allowing investors and interested parties to learn about the available resources and opportunities in the region and to review the development and improvement pathways that the municipal sector in Asir is witnessing.

Dr. Falah bin Rajeh Allah Al-Sulami, President of King Khalid University, confirmed that the forum represented an important space for enhancing integration between state institutions, exchanging experiences, building partnerships, and improving the quality of life and creating sustainable development, with a focus on the human element as its core and goal.

He also emphasized that the university's role extends beyond education and scientific research to being a partner in development, a house of expertise, a platform for knowledge and innovation, and a driver in building human capacity, developing places, and enhancing the economy. From this perspective, our partnership with the Asir Municipality and the municipal sector represents an important model for this integration through training, capacity development, supplying the labor market with specialized national cadres, providing studies and research programs, and developing community initiatives that respond to the region's needs.

Engineer Abdullah Al-Jali, the Secretary of Asir, confirmed that the indicators and achievements realized reflect the extent of the work led by the municipality and contribute to supporting the journey of "Asir's Rise," which is led by the Emir of the region, Prince Turki bin Talal, and his deputy, Prince Khalid bin Sattam, towards a more prosperous and competitive future.