In one of the strongest organizational moves witnessed in the Saudi real estate market, the General Authority for Real Estate announced the approval of the new executive regulations for the ownership of real estate by non-Saudis.

The regulations have caused a real regulatory earthquake, as they set unprecedented stringent conditions for foreign ownership (individuals and companies), imposed specific fees, and a package of strict penalties that can lead to forced sale of the property in the market and fines amounting to millions of riyals!

The new regulations have closed the door on any manipulation, as they require any non-Saudi natural person (not residing in the Kingdom) to meet 3 strict basic requirements before stepping foot on their new property:

Digital Identity: Obtaining a documented and approved digital identity from the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

Saudi Bank Account: Opening an official bank account within the Kingdom in their personal name.

Verified Contact Number: Issuing a Saudi phone number directly linked to their digital identity.

The regulations also imposed on foreign companies and non-profit entities the necessity to fully disclose the owners and direct and indirect controllers, and mandated that all financial transactions be conducted exclusively through electronic payment methods approved by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Fees at 2%... and smart exemption cases

The regulations approved a fixed fee of 2% that the Real Estate Authority will collect on the value of the non-Saudi's disposal of real estate rights located in the most attractive golden square in the Kingdom, which includes: (Riyadh, Mecca, Medina, Jeddah) for all types of uses.

In return, the regulations showed smart economic flexibility by exempting foreigners and setting the fees at (zero) in 10 solidarity cases, most notably: properties resulting from inheritance divisions, or issued by final judicial rulings, or expropriation for public interest, or transfer of ownership without compensation to a trust or public legal entity.

Forced sale of property and a fine of 10 million

The attached violations appendix to the regulations sent a strong warning message to anyone attempting to circumvent the system, as penalties were outlined firmly: