في واحدة من أقوى الحركات التنظيمية التي شهدها السوق العقاري السعودي، أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار إقرار اللائحة التنفيذية الجديدة لنظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار.

اللائحة أحدثت زلزالاً تنظيمياً حقيقياً، بعدما وضعت شروطاً حديدية غير مسبوقة لتملك الأجانب (أفراداً وشركات)، وفرضت رسوماً محددة، وحزمة عقوبات صارمة تصل إلى الإجبار على بيع العقار في السوق وغرامات تبلغ ملايين الريالات!

وقطعت اللائحة الجديدة الطريق على أي تلاعب، حيث ألزمت أي شخص طبيعي غير سعودي (غير مقيم بالمملكة) باستيفاء 3 متطلبات أساسية صارمة قبل أن يطأ عقاره الجديد:

  • الهوية الرقمية: الحصول على هوية رقمية موثقة ومعتمدة من وزارة الداخلية السعودية.
  • الحساب البنكي السعودي: فتح حساب مصرفي رسمي داخل المملكة باسمه الشخصي.
  • رقم اتصال موثق: إصدار رقم هاتف سعودي مربوط مباشرة بهويته الرقمية.

كما فرضت اللائحة على الشركات الأجنبية والكيانات غير الربحية ضرورة الإفصاح الكامل عن الملاك والمسيطرين المباشرين وغير المباشرين، وإلزامية سداد كافة التعاملات المالية حصراً عبر وسائل الدفع الإلكترونية المعتمدة من البنك المركزي السعودي (SAMA).

رسوم بنسبة 2%.. وحالات ذكية للإعفاء

أقرت اللائحة فرض رسم ثابت بنسبة 2% تستوفيه هيئة العقار على قيمة تصرف غير السعودي بالحقوق العينية للعقارات الواقعة في المربع الذهبي الأكثر جاذبية بالمملكة، والذي يضم: (الرياض، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، جدة) لجميع أنواع الاستعمالات.

وفي مقابل ذلك، أظهرت اللائحة مرونة اقتصادية ذكية بإعفاء الأجانب وجعل الرسوم بنسبة (الصفر) في 10 حالات تضامنية، أبرزها: العقارات الناتجة عن قسمة التركات، أو الصادرة بموجب أحكام قضائية نهائية، أو نزع الملكية للمصلحة العامة، أو نقل الملكية دون مقابل إلى وقف أو جهة اعتبارية عامة.

بيع جبري للعقار وغرامة بـ 10 ملايين

جاء ملحق المخالفات المرفق باللائحة ليوجه رسالة تحذيرية شديدة اللهجة لكل من يحاول الالتفاف على النظام، حيث تدرجت العقوبات بشكل حازم:

  • الفخ الأكبر (البيانات المضللة): أي أجنبي يتعمد تقديم معلومات غير صحيحة أو مخادعة تؤدي لتملكه العقار، سيعاقب فوراً بغرامة مالية مرعبة تصل إلى 10,000,000 (عشرة ملايين ريال) (بنسبة 5% من قيمة العقار)، مع إجباره نظامياً على بيع العقار في السوق لحرمانه من التملك غير القانوني.
  • الشركات المخادعة: تواجه الشركات التي تقدم معلومات كاذبة لوزارة الاستثمار حول احتياجها الفعلي للعقار غرامات تصاعدية تتضاعف من المرة الأولى وحتى الثالثة لتصل إلى 4 ملايين ريال.
  • التستر العقاري: الشركات والكيانات التي يطرأ تغيير في ملكيتها بنسبة 5% أو أكثر، أو يقع بها أي تغير جوهري دون إبلاغ الجهات الرسمية خلال 15 يوماً، تواجه عقوبة تبدأ بالإنذار وتصل لغرامات بمليوني ريال.
  • إعاقة المفتشين: منع مفتشي الهيئة من أداء عملهم أو الامتناع عن تصحيح المخالفات خلال المهلة المحددة (بين 10 إلى 180 يوماً) يعرض الكيان لغرامة تصاعدية تصل أيضاً إلى 4 ملايين ريال.