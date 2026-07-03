في واحدة من أقوى الحركات التنظيمية التي شهدها السوق العقاري السعودي، أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار إقرار اللائحة التنفيذية الجديدة لنظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار.
اللائحة أحدثت زلزالاً تنظيمياً حقيقياً، بعدما وضعت شروطاً حديدية غير مسبوقة لتملك الأجانب (أفراداً وشركات)، وفرضت رسوماً محددة، وحزمة عقوبات صارمة تصل إلى الإجبار على بيع العقار في السوق وغرامات تبلغ ملايين الريالات!
وقطعت اللائحة الجديدة الطريق على أي تلاعب، حيث ألزمت أي شخص طبيعي غير سعودي (غير مقيم بالمملكة) باستيفاء 3 متطلبات أساسية صارمة قبل أن يطأ عقاره الجديد:
- الهوية الرقمية: الحصول على هوية رقمية موثقة ومعتمدة من وزارة الداخلية السعودية.
- الحساب البنكي السعودي: فتح حساب مصرفي رسمي داخل المملكة باسمه الشخصي.
- رقم اتصال موثق: إصدار رقم هاتف سعودي مربوط مباشرة بهويته الرقمية.
كما فرضت اللائحة على الشركات الأجنبية والكيانات غير الربحية ضرورة الإفصاح الكامل عن الملاك والمسيطرين المباشرين وغير المباشرين، وإلزامية سداد كافة التعاملات المالية حصراً عبر وسائل الدفع الإلكترونية المعتمدة من البنك المركزي السعودي (SAMA).
رسوم بنسبة 2%.. وحالات ذكية للإعفاء
أقرت اللائحة فرض رسم ثابت بنسبة 2% تستوفيه هيئة العقار على قيمة تصرف غير السعودي بالحقوق العينية للعقارات الواقعة في المربع الذهبي الأكثر جاذبية بالمملكة، والذي يضم: (الرياض، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، جدة) لجميع أنواع الاستعمالات.
وفي مقابل ذلك، أظهرت اللائحة مرونة اقتصادية ذكية بإعفاء الأجانب وجعل الرسوم بنسبة (الصفر) في 10 حالات تضامنية، أبرزها: العقارات الناتجة عن قسمة التركات، أو الصادرة بموجب أحكام قضائية نهائية، أو نزع الملكية للمصلحة العامة، أو نقل الملكية دون مقابل إلى وقف أو جهة اعتبارية عامة.
بيع جبري للعقار وغرامة بـ 10 ملايين
جاء ملحق المخالفات المرفق باللائحة ليوجه رسالة تحذيرية شديدة اللهجة لكل من يحاول الالتفاف على النظام، حيث تدرجت العقوبات بشكل حازم:
- الفخ الأكبر (البيانات المضللة): أي أجنبي يتعمد تقديم معلومات غير صحيحة أو مخادعة تؤدي لتملكه العقار، سيعاقب فوراً بغرامة مالية مرعبة تصل إلى 10,000,000 (عشرة ملايين ريال) (بنسبة 5% من قيمة العقار)، مع إجباره نظامياً على بيع العقار في السوق لحرمانه من التملك غير القانوني.
- الشركات المخادعة: تواجه الشركات التي تقدم معلومات كاذبة لوزارة الاستثمار حول احتياجها الفعلي للعقار غرامات تصاعدية تتضاعف من المرة الأولى وحتى الثالثة لتصل إلى 4 ملايين ريال.
- التستر العقاري: الشركات والكيانات التي يطرأ تغيير في ملكيتها بنسبة 5% أو أكثر، أو يقع بها أي تغير جوهري دون إبلاغ الجهات الرسمية خلال 15 يوماً، تواجه عقوبة تبدأ بالإنذار وتصل لغرامات بمليوني ريال.
- إعاقة المفتشين: منع مفتشي الهيئة من أداء عملهم أو الامتناع عن تصحيح المخالفات خلال المهلة المحددة (بين 10 إلى 180 يوماً) يعرض الكيان لغرامة تصاعدية تصل أيضاً إلى 4 ملايين ريال.
In one of the strongest organizational moves witnessed in the Saudi real estate market, the General Authority for Real Estate announced the approval of the new executive regulations for the ownership of real estate by non-Saudis.
The regulations have caused a real regulatory earthquake, as they set unprecedented stringent conditions for foreign ownership (individuals and companies), imposed specific fees, and a package of strict penalties that can lead to forced sale of the property in the market and fines amounting to millions of riyals!
The new regulations have closed the door on any manipulation, as they require any non-Saudi natural person (not residing in the Kingdom) to meet 3 strict basic requirements before stepping foot on their new property:
- Digital Identity: Obtaining a documented and approved digital identity from the Saudi Ministry of Interior.
- Saudi Bank Account: Opening an official bank account within the Kingdom in their personal name.
- Verified Contact Number: Issuing a Saudi phone number directly linked to their digital identity.
The regulations also imposed on foreign companies and non-profit entities the necessity to fully disclose the owners and direct and indirect controllers, and mandated that all financial transactions be conducted exclusively through electronic payment methods approved by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).
Fees at 2%... and smart exemption cases
The regulations approved a fixed fee of 2% that the Real Estate Authority will collect on the value of the non-Saudi's disposal of real estate rights located in the most attractive golden square in the Kingdom, which includes: (Riyadh, Mecca, Medina, Jeddah) for all types of uses.
In return, the regulations showed smart economic flexibility by exempting foreigners and setting the fees at (zero) in 10 solidarity cases, most notably: properties resulting from inheritance divisions, or issued by final judicial rulings, or expropriation for public interest, or transfer of ownership without compensation to a trust or public legal entity.
Forced sale of property and a fine of 10 million
The attached violations appendix to the regulations sent a strong warning message to anyone attempting to circumvent the system, as penalties were outlined firmly:
- The biggest trap (misleading information): Any foreigner who deliberately provides incorrect or deceptive information leading to their ownership of the property will be immediately punished with a terrifying financial fine of up to 10,000,000 (ten million riyals) (at a rate of 5% of the property value), along with being legally compelled to sell the property in the market to deprive them of illegal ownership.
- Deceptive companies: Companies that provide false information to the Ministry of Investment about their actual need for the property face escalating fines that double from the first to the third offense, reaching up to 4 million riyals.
- Real estate concealment: Companies and entities that experience a change in ownership of 5% or more, or undergo any substantial change without notifying the official authorities within 15 days, face penalties starting with a warning and reaching fines of up to 2 million riyals.
- Obstructing inspectors: Preventing inspectors from performing their duties or failing to correct violations within the specified period (between 10 to 180 days) exposes the entity to escalating fines also reaching up to 4 million riyals.