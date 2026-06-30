استقبل أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، وبحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي في مكتبه اليوم، المدير العام للإدارة العامة للمجاهدين المكلف اللواء عبدالعزيز بن علي السيف.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض أعمال الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين بالمنطقة، وجهودها في دعم المنظومة الأمنية، وما تنفذه من مهمات ميدانية بالتنسيق مع الجهات الأمنية، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار وحماية مقدرات الوطن.
ونوّه أمير منطقة جازان، بما يحظى به قطاع المجاهدين من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله-، مؤكدًا أهمية مواصلة تطوير الأداء الأمني وتعزيز التكامل بين مختلف القطاعات الأمنية بما يحقق أعلى مستويات الكفاءة في أداء المهمات.
فيما أعرب اللواء السيف، عن شكره لأمير المنطقة ونائبه على ما يوليانه من اهتمام ودعم لأعمال الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين بالمنطقة.