The Governor of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office, and in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, the Acting Director General of the General Administration of Mujahideen, Major General Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saif.

During the reception, the works of the General Administration of Mujahideen in the region were reviewed, along with its efforts in supporting the security system and the field missions it carries out in coordination with security agencies, contributing to enhancing security and stability and protecting the nation's resources.

The Governor of Jazan Region emphasized the support and attention the Mujahideen sector receives from the wise leadership - may God support it - affirming the importance of continuing to develop security performance and enhancing integration among various security sectors to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in mission performance.

Meanwhile, Major General Al-Saif expressed his gratitude to the Governor and his deputy for their attention and support for the works of the General Administration of Mujahideen in the region.