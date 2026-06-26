برعاية وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، رئيس اللجنة التوجيهية الدائمة لبرنامج الدبلوم العالي للعلوم القانونية، احتفى معهد الإدارة العامة بتخريج الدفعة الخامسة من البرنامج في العاصمة الرياض .

وبلغ عدد خريجي الدفعة الخامسة 146 خريجًا وخريجة، منهم 97 خريجًا و49 خريجة، توزعوا على 4 مسارات قانونية متخصصة، شملت القانون الإداري بـ60 خريجًا وخريجة، وقانون الأعمال بـ46، والقانون الجنائي بـ21، والقانون الدولي العام بـ19 خريجًا وخريجة.

وأكد مدير عام معهد الإدارة العامة الدكتور بندر بن أسعد السجان، في كلمته خلال الحفل، أن برنامج الدبلوم العالي للعلوم القانونية يحظى بدعم واهتمام القيادة الرشيدة، ويجسد الثقة التي أولتها لمعهد الإدارة العامة لاحتضان هذا البرنامج النوعي، مشيرًا إلى أن المعهد سخّر إمكاناته البشرية والمادية لتأهيل الدارسين والدارسات وفق أحدث التوجهات والمعايير العالمية في مختلف مجالات العلوم القانونية، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة المخرجات ورفع كفاءة الكوادر القانونية الوطنية.