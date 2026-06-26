Under the patronage of the Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, Chairman of the Permanent Steering Committee for the Higher Diploma Program in Legal Sciences, the Institute of Public Administration celebrated the graduation of the fifth cohort of the program in the capital, Riyadh.

The number of graduates in the fifth cohort reached 146, including 97 male graduates and 49 female graduates, distributed across 4 specialized legal tracks, which included Administrative Law with 60 graduates, Business Law with 46, Criminal Law with 21, and Public International Law with 19 graduates.

The Director General of the Institute of Public Administration, Dr. Bandar bin Asaad Al-Sajjan, emphasized in his speech during the ceremony that the Higher Diploma Program in Legal Sciences enjoys the support and interest of the wise leadership, reflecting the trust placed in the Institute of Public Administration to host this qualitative program. He pointed out that the institute has harnessed its human and material resources to qualify male and female students according to the latest trends and global standards in various fields of legal sciences, contributing to enhancing the quality of outputs and raising the efficiency of national legal cadres.