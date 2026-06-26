برعاية وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، رئيس اللجنة التوجيهية الدائمة لبرنامج الدبلوم العالي للعلوم القانونية، احتفى معهد الإدارة العامة بتخريج الدفعة الخامسة من البرنامج في العاصمة الرياض .
وبلغ عدد خريجي الدفعة الخامسة 146 خريجًا وخريجة، منهم 97 خريجًا و49 خريجة، توزعوا على 4 مسارات قانونية متخصصة، شملت القانون الإداري بـ60 خريجًا وخريجة، وقانون الأعمال بـ46، والقانون الجنائي بـ21، والقانون الدولي العام بـ19 خريجًا وخريجة.
وأكد مدير عام معهد الإدارة العامة الدكتور بندر بن أسعد السجان، في كلمته خلال الحفل، أن برنامج الدبلوم العالي للعلوم القانونية يحظى بدعم واهتمام القيادة الرشيدة، ويجسد الثقة التي أولتها لمعهد الإدارة العامة لاحتضان هذا البرنامج النوعي، مشيرًا إلى أن المعهد سخّر إمكاناته البشرية والمادية لتأهيل الدارسين والدارسات وفق أحدث التوجهات والمعايير العالمية في مختلف مجالات العلوم القانونية، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة المخرجات ورفع كفاءة الكوادر القانونية الوطنية.
Under the patronage of the Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, Chairman of the Permanent Steering Committee for the Higher Diploma Program in Legal Sciences, the Institute of Public Administration celebrated the graduation of the fifth cohort of the program in the capital, Riyadh.
The number of graduates in the fifth cohort reached 146, including 97 male graduates and 49 female graduates, distributed across 4 specialized legal tracks, which included Administrative Law with 60 graduates, Business Law with 46, Criminal Law with 21, and Public International Law with 19 graduates.
The Director General of the Institute of Public Administration, Dr. Bandar bin Asaad Al-Sajjan, emphasized in his speech during the ceremony that the Higher Diploma Program in Legal Sciences enjoys the support and interest of the wise leadership, reflecting the trust placed in the Institute of Public Administration to host this qualitative program. He pointed out that the institute has harnessed its human and material resources to qualify male and female students according to the latest trends and global standards in various fields of legal sciences, contributing to enhancing the quality of outputs and raising the efficiency of national legal cadres.