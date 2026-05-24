The foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkey condemned in the strongest terms the horrific, humiliating, and unacceptable actions taken by the extremist Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir against the participants in the flotilla heading to Gaza during the Israeli detention.

The ministers affirmed that the deliberate public humiliation practiced by Ben Gvir against the detainees constitutes a disgraceful assault on human dignity and a clear violation of Israel's obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The ministers also denounced and condemned in the strongest terms the illegal and extremist acts of incitement and violence committed by Ben Gvir and other Israeli officials against Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The ministers warned that Ben Gvir's provocative actions fuel hatred and extremism, and hinder efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The ministers called for holding Ben Gvir accountable for his actions and urged for concrete measures to put an end to his provocations, incitement, and repeated violations, to prevent him from continuing his threats, and to ensure that such actions are not tolerated or repeated.

The ministers also emphasized the necessity of protecting human rights and preserving the dignity of all detainees, ensuring they are treated humanely, and guaranteeing full respect for international law in the occupied Palestinian territory.