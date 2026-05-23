Student Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Asmari, from the Royal Commission Schools in Jubail, achieved first place globally at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2026) in the United States, in the field of computational biology and bioinformatics, representing the Saudi team for science and engineering.

This achievement is a continuation of the presence of Saudi talents in international scientific forums, supported by the "Mawhiba" Foundation and the Ministry of Education, and enhances the Kingdom's position in the fields of innovation and scientific research.