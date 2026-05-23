حقق الطالب محمد بن ناصر الأسمري، من مدارس الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل، المركز الأول عالمياً في المعرض الدولي للعلوم والهندسة (ISEF 2026) بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، ضمن مجال علم الأحياء الحاسوبي والمعلوماتية الحيوية، ممثلاً للمنتخب السعودي للعلوم والهندسة.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتداداً لحضور الكفاءات السعودية في المحافل العلمية الدولية، بدعم من مؤسسة «موهبة» ووزارة التعليم، وتعزيزاً لمكانة المملكة في مجالات الابتكار والبحث العلمي.