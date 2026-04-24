أقيم في مدينة أبها حفل تكريم لاثني عشر حافظاً للقرآن الكريم، أتمّوا حفظ كتاب الله ضمن حلقات التحفيظ في جامع البخاري بحي الموظفين بأبها، وذلك في أجواء إيمانية مهيبة بحضور لفيفٍ من المشايخ والأعيان وأولياء الأمور.

وألقى راعي الحفل إمام جامع البخاري الدكتور حمزة بن سعد الحجري كلمةً عبّر فيها عن فخره واعتزازه بالحفاظ، مشيداً بجهود المعلمين والداعمين، ومؤكداً أن خدمة كتاب الله ورعاية حفظته من أعظم القرب وأجلّ الأعمال.

وفي الختام جرى تكريم الحفاظ بهدايا عينية ومبالغ مالية تقديراً لمثابرتهم، وسط أجواء احتفالية غامرة بالفخر والاعتزاز.