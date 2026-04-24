A ceremony was held in the city of Abha to honor twelve memorizers of the Holy Quran, who completed their memorization of the Book of Allah within the memorization circles at Al-Bukhari Mosque in the Al-Muwathafin neighborhood of Abha, in a majestic spiritual atmosphere with the presence of a group of scholars, dignitaries, and parents.

The host of the ceremony, Imam of Al-Bukhari Mosque Dr. Hamza bin Saad Al-Hajri, delivered a speech in which he expressed his pride and appreciation for the memorizers, praising the efforts of the teachers and supporters, and emphasizing that serving the Book of Allah and caring for its memorizers is one of the greatest acts of devotion and noble deeds.

In conclusion, the memorizers were honored with gifts and cash prizes in recognition of their perseverance, amidst a celebratory atmosphere filled with pride and honor.