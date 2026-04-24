أقيم في مدينة أبها حفل تكريم لاثني عشر حافظاً للقرآن الكريم، أتمّوا حفظ كتاب الله ضمن حلقات التحفيظ في جامع البخاري بحي الموظفين بأبها، وذلك في أجواء إيمانية مهيبة بحضور لفيفٍ من المشايخ والأعيان وأولياء الأمور.
وألقى راعي الحفل إمام جامع البخاري الدكتور حمزة بن سعد الحجري كلمةً عبّر فيها عن فخره واعتزازه بالحفاظ، مشيداً بجهود المعلمين والداعمين، ومؤكداً أن خدمة كتاب الله ورعاية حفظته من أعظم القرب وأجلّ الأعمال.
وفي الختام جرى تكريم الحفاظ بهدايا عينية ومبالغ مالية تقديراً لمثابرتهم، وسط أجواء احتفالية غامرة بالفخر والاعتزاز.
A ceremony was held in the city of Abha to honor twelve memorizers of the Holy Quran, who completed their memorization of the Book of Allah within the memorization circles at Al-Bukhari Mosque in the Al-Muwathafin neighborhood of Abha, in a majestic spiritual atmosphere with the presence of a group of scholars, dignitaries, and parents.
The host of the ceremony, Imam of Al-Bukhari Mosque Dr. Hamza bin Saad Al-Hajri, delivered a speech in which he expressed his pride and appreciation for the memorizers, praising the efforts of the teachers and supporters, and emphasizing that serving the Book of Allah and caring for its memorizers is one of the greatest acts of devotion and noble deeds.
In conclusion, the memorizers were honored with gifts and cash prizes in recognition of their perseverance, amidst a celebratory atmosphere filled with pride and honor.