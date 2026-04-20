The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concluded its participation in the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, chaired by Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, in the U.S. capital, Washington, during the period from 25 Shawwal to 1 Dhul-Qi'dah 1447 AH, corresponding to April 13 - 18, 2026.

This year's participation embodied the Kingdom's pivotal role in enhancing multilateral cooperation, with one of the outcomes being the Kingdom's leadership of the International Monetary and Financial Committee to adopt the "Diriyah Guiding Principles," which are considered one of the most significant reforms related to the governance and quotas of the International Monetary Fund in over 15 years.



During the meeting of ministers and governors from the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, Al-Jadaan emphasized that the upcoming phase requires a high level of wisdom and coordination, along with a clear strategic vision and rapid reforms that support macroeconomic stability and enhance fiscal space, enabling countries in the region to deal more efficiently with external shocks.

He clarified in the panel discussion titled "Discussion on the Global Economy... Policies for Stability, Resilience, and Prosperity" that the Kingdom has demonstrated high economic resilience that has enabled it to overcome various global shocks, reaffirming its commitment to achieving the targets of Vision 2030.

In the meeting of the Development Committee of the World Bank Group, the Minister of Finance confirmed that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could lead to successive and complex shocks that countries cannot absorb individually, making multilateral cooperation a necessity rather than an option.

He stressed the importance of enhancing economic resilience, noting that the Kingdom has invested over the past 50 years in a precautionary plan that is now operating at full capacity through the East-West pipeline, which enhances international integration and contributes to the continuity of global trade.

During the Spring Meetings, Al-Jadaan held several bilateral meetings, during which he discussed with his counterparts from finance ministers and senior officials in international financial institutions and the private sector ways to enhance economic cooperation and develop bilateral relations, supporting mutual interests.

Assistant Minister of Finance for Macro-Financial Policies and International Relations Abdullah bin Abdulrahman bin Zar'ah participated in a roundtable meeting on the prospects of the regional economy, and in a roundtable titled "Leadership Dialogue on Capacity Development in Africa." Additionally, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance for International Relations, Khalid Baouzir, participated in a roundtable meeting on global sovereign debt.

The conclusion of the Kingdom's participation in the 2026 Spring Meetings reflects its continued role as a reliable partner in supporting global economic stability and its contribution to developing the international financial governance system, enhancing the global economy's ability to face challenges and keep pace with its transformations.