استضاف مجلس ريادة الأعمال الرقمية «كود» التابع لوزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، بحضور وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحه، بمشاركة رواد أعمال ومستثمرين في الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنية، لمناقشة الفرص النوعية التي يوفرها القطاع العقاري وحلول المدن الذكية، وتعزيز فرص نمو الشركات التقنية الناشئة.

كما تضمن المجلس جولة في معرض الشركات الناشئة المصاحب، استُعرضت خلالها نماذج من حلول تقنيات العقار، ومنصات التمويل العقاري الرقمية، إضافة إلى حلول إدارة وتشغيل المدن والخدمات البلدية، بما يعزز كفاءة المشاريع، ويرتقي بجودة الخدمات، ويدعم استدامة القطاع.

وناقش المجلس فرص التكامل بين القطاعين التقني والإسكان والبلدي، وتمكين الشركات الناشئة من تطوير حلول مبتكرة في مجالات الإسكان والتخطيط الحضري والخدمات البلدية، بما يسهم في توسيع الفرص الاستثمارية، وتحفيز الابتكار التقني، وتعزيز نمو الاقتصاد الرقمي في المملكة.