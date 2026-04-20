The Digital Entrepreneurship Council "Code," affiliated with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, hosted the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, in the presence of the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, along with entrepreneurs and investors in artificial intelligence and technology, to discuss the qualitative opportunities provided by the real estate sector and smart city solutions, and to enhance growth opportunities for emerging tech companies.

The council also included a tour of the accompanying startup exhibition, where models of real estate technology solutions and digital real estate financing platforms were showcased, in addition to solutions for managing and operating cities and municipal services, which enhance project efficiency, improve service quality, and support the sustainability of the sector.

The council discussed opportunities for integration between the technology, housing, and municipal sectors, and empowering startups to develop innovative solutions in the fields of housing, urban planning, and municipal services, contributing to expanding investment opportunities, stimulating technological innovation, and enhancing the growth of the digital economy in the Kingdom.