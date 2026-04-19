أعلنت إدارة التعليم بمنطقة حائل تحويل الدراسة الحضورية إلى نظام الدراسة «عن بعد» غداً (الإثنين) عبر منصة «مدرستي» والمنصات التعليمية المعتمدة لجميع الطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات مدارس منطقة حائل والمحافظات التابعة لها.
ويأتي ذلك بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.
The Education Administration in the Hail region announced the transition from in-person classes to "remote" learning tomorrow (Monday) via the "Madrasati" platform and the approved educational platforms for all students and staff of schools in the Hail region and its affiliated governorates.
This decision comes based on reports from the National Center for Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.