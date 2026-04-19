أعلنت إدارة التعليم بمنطقة حائل تحويل الدراسة الحضورية إلى نظام الدراسة «عن بعد» غداً (الإثنين) عبر منصة «مدرستي» والمنصات التعليمية المعتمدة لجميع الطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات مدارس منطقة حائل والمحافظات التابعة لها.

ويأتي ذلك بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.