The Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, met in Riyadh with the National Security Advisor of the Republic of India, in the presence of the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban.

During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of energy were discussed, along with the efforts made to support energy security and the stability of its supplies.