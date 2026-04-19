التقى وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الرياض، مستشار الأمن القومي في جمهورية الهند، بحضور وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد العيبان.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون في مجالات الطاقة، ومناقشة الجهود المبذولة لدعم أمن الطاقة واستقرار إمداداتها.