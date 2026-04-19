رفع وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الزراعية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي المهندس عبدالرحمن الفضلي الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، على دعم المبادرات الوطنية لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي.

وأشار إلى أن التوجيهات الكريمة الأخيرة تأتي في إطار الحرص والرعاية من القيادة الحكيمة على التعامل مع الآثار المترتبة على الأوضاع الحالية بالمنطقة، بما يضمن وفرة السلع الغذائية الأساسية، وتعزيز المخزونات الإستراتيجية، ودعم استمرارية الإمدادات في السوق المحلية.

وبين أن صندوق التنمية الزراعية يعمل بالتعاون مع صندوق التنمية الوطني والهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي على تنفيذ هذه التوجيهات ضمن منظومة متكاملة لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي.

يذكر أن صندوق التنمية الزراعية، في إطار منظومة الأمن الغذائي وبالتعاون مع صندوق التنمية الوطني والهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي، سبق وأن نفذ -بتوجيه كريم- مبادرات مماثلة في مراحل سابقة لتعزيز المخزونات الإستراتيجية وضمان وفرة السلع الغذائية في الأسواق المحلية، والمحافظة على استقرار سلاسل الإمداد خصوصًا خلال تداعيات جائحة كورونا، والحرب الروسية الأوكرانية على الأسواق العالمية.