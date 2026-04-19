رفع وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الزراعية رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي المهندس عبدالرحمن الفضلي الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، على دعم المبادرات الوطنية لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي.
وأشار إلى أن التوجيهات الكريمة الأخيرة تأتي في إطار الحرص والرعاية من القيادة الحكيمة على التعامل مع الآثار المترتبة على الأوضاع الحالية بالمنطقة، بما يضمن وفرة السلع الغذائية الأساسية، وتعزيز المخزونات الإستراتيجية، ودعم استمرارية الإمدادات في السوق المحلية.
وبين أن صندوق التنمية الزراعية يعمل بالتعاون مع صندوق التنمية الوطني والهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي على تنفيذ هذه التوجيهات ضمن منظومة متكاملة لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي.
يذكر أن صندوق التنمية الزراعية، في إطار منظومة الأمن الغذائي وبالتعاون مع صندوق التنمية الوطني والهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي، سبق وأن نفذ -بتوجيه كريم- مبادرات مماثلة في مراحل سابقة لتعزيز المخزونات الإستراتيجية وضمان وفرة السلع الغذائية في الأسواق المحلية، والمحافظة على استقرار سلاسل الإمداد خصوصًا خلال تداعيات جائحة كورونا، والحرب الروسية الأوكرانية على الأسواق العالمية.
The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Agricultural Development Fund, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Food Security, Engineer Abdulrahman Al-Fadli, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their support of national initiatives to enhance food security.
He pointed out that the recent generous directives come within the framework of the wise leadership's concern and care to address the repercussions of the current situation in the region, ensuring the availability of essential food commodities, enhancing strategic stocks, and supporting the continuity of supplies in the local market.
He indicated that the Agricultural Development Fund is working in cooperation with the National Development Fund and the General Authority for Food Security to implement these directives within a comprehensive system to enhance food security.
It is worth mentioning that the Agricultural Development Fund, as part of the food security system and in cooperation with the National Development Fund and the General Authority for Food Security, has previously implemented - under generous directives - similar initiatives in earlier stages to enhance strategic stocks and ensure the availability of food commodities in local markets, while maintaining the stability of supply chains, especially during the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war on global markets.