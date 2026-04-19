The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Agricultural Development Fund, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Food Security, Engineer Abdulrahman Al-Fadli, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their support of national initiatives to enhance food security.

He pointed out that the recent generous directives come within the framework of the wise leadership's concern and care to address the repercussions of the current situation in the region, ensuring the availability of essential food commodities, enhancing strategic stocks, and supporting the continuity of supplies in the local market.



He indicated that the Agricultural Development Fund is working in cooperation with the National Development Fund and the General Authority for Food Security to implement these directives within a comprehensive system to enhance food security.



It is worth mentioning that the Agricultural Development Fund, as part of the food security system and in cooperation with the National Development Fund and the General Authority for Food Security, has previously implemented - under generous directives - similar initiatives in earlier stages to enhance strategic stocks and ensure the availability of food commodities in local markets, while maintaining the stability of supply chains, especially during the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war on global markets.