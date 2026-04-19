تسلمت السلطات السورية اليوم (الأحد) سجن غويران في مدينة الحسكة، ضمن الإجراءات التي تهدف إلى تنظيم أوضاع السجن وربطه بالمنظومة القضائية، ووفقاً لوزارة العدل السورية فإنها تسعى لإعادة تفعيل المؤسسات العدلية في المحافظة.


وأكد النائب العام السوري حسان التربة، أن عملية تسلّم السجن المركزي في حي غويران تأتي في إطار اتفاق 29 يناير، بين الحكومة وقوات سوريا الديمقراطية (قسد).


وأوضح التربة خلال زيارته إلى السجن أن وزارة العدل تعمل على تسلّم إدارة السجون في المحافظة وربطها بالمنظومة القضائية، بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للسجون التابعة لوزارة الداخلية، مبيناً أنه سيتم إنشاء مكتب قانوني داخل سجن غويران يتبع للنيابة العامة، بهدف متابعة شؤون السجناء، على غرار المكاتب القانونية المعتمدة في باقي المحافظات.


وكان الوفد القضائي برئاسة التربة قد وصل إلى محافظة الحسكة، والتقى بالمحافظ نور الدين أحمد، بحضور الفريق الرئاسي، وجرى بحث سبل إعادة تشغيل القصر العدلي، وتفعيل دور القضاء في المنطقة، كما زار برفقة قائد الأمن الداخلي العميد مروان العلي السجن الذي جرى تسلّمه وأجرى فيه جولة واستمع لعدد من السجناء ومطالبهم.


يذكر أن «سجن غويران» يعرف بـ«سجن الصناعة»، ويعتبر واحداً من أكبر سجون المحافظة في شمال شرقي سورية، ويقع في حي «غويران» بمدينة الحسكة، وكانت تديره «قسد» خلال السنوات الماضية إضافة إلى سجن الرقة المركزي (الصوامع)، وسجن الطبقة، وسجون في الشدادي، والقامشلي، ودير الزور.