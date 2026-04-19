The Syrian authorities received the Ghuwayran prison in the city of Hasakah today (Sunday), as part of measures aimed at organizing the prison's conditions and linking it to the judicial system. According to the Syrian Ministry of Justice, it seeks to reactivate judicial institutions in the governorate.



The Syrian Attorney General, Hassan al-Turba, confirmed that the process of taking over the central prison in the Ghuwayran neighborhood is part of the agreement made on January 29 between the government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



Al-Turba explained during his visit to the prison that the Ministry of Justice is working on taking over the management of prisons in the governorate and linking them to the judicial system, in coordination with the General Administration of Prisons affiliated with the Ministry of Interior. He indicated that a legal office will be established inside Ghuwayran prison, which will be under the Public Prosecution, aimed at following up on the affairs of the prisoners, similar to the legal offices established in other governorates.



A judicial delegation headed by Al-Turba had arrived in Hasakah governorate and met with Governor Nour al-Din Ahmed, in the presence of the presidential team. They discussed ways to reactivate the courthouse and enhance the role of the judiciary in the region. He also visited the prison, accompanied by the Internal Security Forces Commander, Brigadier General Marwan al-Ali, where he toured the facility and listened to several prisoners and their demands.



It is noteworthy that "Ghuwayran prison" is known as "Industrial Prison" and is considered one of the largest prisons in the governorate in northeastern Syria. It is located in the Ghuwayran neighborhood of Hasakah city and was managed by the SDF over the past years, in addition to the Raqqa Central Prison (the silos), the Tabqa prison, and prisons in Al-Shaddadi, Qamishli, and Deir ez-Zor.