ينتهي غداً السبت 1 ذي القعدة الموعد النهائي لمغادرة المعتمرين من المملكة، وذلك في إطار الاستعداد لموسم الحج، إذ إن البقاء بعد هذا التاريخ يُعد مخالفة تعرض أصحابها
للعقوبات النظامية.
و كانت الجهات المختصة قد أهابت بضرورة التزام الأفراد وشركات ومؤسسات العمرة بالأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة لمغادرة المعتمرين في الأوقات المحددة، حيث أن أي تأخر في المغادرة بعد التاريخ المحدد سيعد مخالفة، وأن عدم الإبلاغ عن تأخر المعتمرين من قبل الشركات قد يترتب عليه فرض غرامات مالية تصل إلى 100,000 ريال، إضافة إلى اتخاذ إجراءات نظامية بحق المتسببين.
و كانت وزارة الحج قد حددت الأول من شهر ذي القعدة لعام 1447هـ، الموافق الثامن عشر من أبريل 2026م، هو الموعد النهائي والأخير لمغادرة المعتمرين أراضي المملكة.
و أعلنت وزارة الداخلية عن حزمة من الترتيبات والإجراءات التنظيمية لموسم حج هذا العام، تهدف في مقامها الأول إلى المحافظة على سلامة ضيوف الرحمن وضمان أداء فريضة الحج بأمن ويسر وطمأنينة، تحت شعار «لا حج بلا تصريح».
وتضمنت تحديد السبت 1 ذي القعدة 1447هـ (الموافق 18 أبريل 2026) كآخر موعد لمغادرة القادمين بتأشيرة عمرة من المملكة، و إيقاف إصدار تصاريح العمرة عبر منصة «نسك» لجميع الفئات (مواطنين، مقيمين، ومواطني دول الخليج) ابتداءً من 1 ذي القعدة وحتى 14 ذي الحجة 1447هـ (الموافق 31 مايو 2026).
و شددت على منع البقاء لغير الحجاج و يُمنع دخول أو بقاء حاملي التأشيرات بأنواعها كافة في مدينة مكة المكرمة اعتباراً من 1 ذي القعدة 1447هـ، باستثناء من يحمل تأشيرة حج حصراً.
و شددت "الداخلية" على الجميع بالالتزام التام بالتعليمات المنظمة لحج هذا العام، مؤكدة أن التعاون مع الجهات المعنية يسهم في تحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، ومحذرة في الوقت ذاته من أن مخالفة هذه الأنظمة ستعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية المقررة.
Tomorrow, Saturday, the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah, is the final deadline for pilgrims to leave the Kingdom, as part of the preparations for the Hajj season. Staying beyond this date is considered a violation that exposes its perpetrators
to legal penalties.
The relevant authorities have urged individuals and companies involved in Umrah to adhere to the regulations and instructions governing the departure of pilgrims at the specified times, as any delay in departure after the set date will be deemed a violation. Furthermore, failure to report delays in pilgrims' departures by companies may result in financial fines of up to 100,000 riyals, in addition to legal actions against those responsible.
The Ministry of Hajj had set the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah, 1447 AH, corresponding to the 18th of April, 2026 AD, as the final and last date for pilgrims to leave the Kingdom.
The Ministry of Interior announced a package of arrangements and regulatory measures for this year's Hajj season, primarily aimed at ensuring the safety of the guests of Allah and guaranteeing the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage with security, ease, and tranquility, under the slogan "No Hajj Without a Permit."
This includes setting Saturday, the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah, 1447 AH (corresponding to the 18th of April, 2026) as the last date for those arriving with Umrah visas to leave the Kingdom, and halting the issuance of Umrah permits through the "Nusk" platform for all categories (citizens, residents, and citizens of Gulf countries) starting from the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah until the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah, 1447 AH (corresponding to the 31st of May, 2026).
It emphasized the prohibition of staying for those who are not performing Hajj, and the entry or stay of holders of all types of visas in the city of Mecca is prohibited starting from the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah, 1447 AH, except for those holding a Hajj visa exclusively.
The "Interior" ministry stressed the importance of full compliance with the regulations governing this year's Hajj, confirming that cooperation with the relevant authorities contributes to ensuring the security and safety of the guests of Allah, while also warning that violating these regulations will expose offenders to the prescribed legal penalties.