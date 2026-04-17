ينتهي غداً السبت 1 ذي القعدة الموعد النهائي لمغادرة المعتمرين من المملكة، وذلك في إطار الاستعداد لموسم الحج، إذ إن البقاء بعد هذا التاريخ يُعد مخالفة تعرض أصحابها

للعقوبات النظامية.

و كانت الجهات المختصة قد أهابت بضرورة التزام الأفراد وشركات ومؤسسات العمرة بالأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة لمغادرة المعتمرين في الأوقات المحددة، حيث أن أي تأخر في المغادرة بعد التاريخ المحدد سيعد مخالفة، وأن عدم الإبلاغ عن تأخر المعتمرين من قبل الشركات قد يترتب عليه فرض غرامات مالية تصل إلى 100,000 ريال، إضافة إلى اتخاذ إجراءات نظامية بحق المتسببين.

و كانت وزارة الحج قد حددت الأول من شهر ذي القعدة لعام 1447هـ، الموافق الثامن عشر من أبريل 2026م، هو الموعد النهائي والأخير لمغادرة المعتمرين أراضي المملكة.

و أعلنت وزارة الداخلية عن حزمة من الترتيبات والإجراءات التنظيمية لموسم حج هذا العام، تهدف في مقامها الأول إلى المحافظة على سلامة ضيوف الرحمن وضمان أداء فريضة الحج بأمن ويسر وطمأنينة، تحت شعار «لا حج بلا تصريح».

وتضمنت تحديد السبت 1 ذي القعدة 1447هـ (الموافق 18 أبريل 2026) كآخر موعد لمغادرة القادمين بتأشيرة عمرة من المملكة، و إيقاف إصدار تصاريح العمرة عبر منصة «نسك» لجميع الفئات (مواطنين، مقيمين، ومواطني دول الخليج) ابتداءً من 1 ذي القعدة وحتى 14 ذي الحجة 1447هـ (الموافق 31 مايو 2026).

و شددت على منع البقاء لغير الحجاج و يُمنع دخول أو بقاء حاملي التأشيرات بأنواعها كافة في مدينة مكة المكرمة اعتباراً من 1 ذي القعدة 1447هـ، باستثناء من يحمل تأشيرة حج حصراً.

و شددت "الداخلية" على الجميع بالالتزام التام بالتعليمات المنظمة لحج هذا العام، مؤكدة أن التعاون مع الجهات المعنية يسهم في تحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، ومحذرة في الوقت ذاته من أن مخالفة هذه الأنظمة ستعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية المقررة.