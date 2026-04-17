Tomorrow, Saturday, the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah, is the final deadline for pilgrims to leave the Kingdom, as part of the preparations for the Hajj season. Staying beyond this date is considered a violation that exposes its perpetrators

to legal penalties.

The relevant authorities have urged individuals and companies involved in Umrah to adhere to the regulations and instructions governing the departure of pilgrims at the specified times, as any delay in departure after the set date will be deemed a violation. Furthermore, failure to report delays in pilgrims' departures by companies may result in financial fines of up to 100,000 riyals, in addition to legal actions against those responsible.

The Ministry of Hajj had set the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah, 1447 AH, corresponding to the 18th of April, 2026 AD, as the final and last date for pilgrims to leave the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior announced a package of arrangements and regulatory measures for this year's Hajj season, primarily aimed at ensuring the safety of the guests of Allah and guaranteeing the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage with security, ease, and tranquility, under the slogan "No Hajj Without a Permit."

This includes setting Saturday, the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah, 1447 AH (corresponding to the 18th of April, 2026) as the last date for those arriving with Umrah visas to leave the Kingdom, and halting the issuance of Umrah permits through the "Nusk" platform for all categories (citizens, residents, and citizens of Gulf countries) starting from the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah until the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah, 1447 AH (corresponding to the 31st of May, 2026).

It emphasized the prohibition of staying for those who are not performing Hajj, and the entry or stay of holders of all types of visas in the city of Mecca is prohibited starting from the 1st of Dhul-Qi'dah, 1447 AH, except for those holding a Hajj visa exclusively.

The "Interior" ministry stressed the importance of full compliance with the regulations governing this year's Hajj, confirming that cooperation with the relevant authorities contributes to ensuring the security and safety of the guests of Allah, while also warning that violating these regulations will expose offenders to the prescribed legal penalties.