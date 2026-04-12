أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة عسير تعليق الدراسة الحضورية غداً في جميع مدارس المنطقة الواقعة ضمن نطاق الإنذار الأحمر، وتحويل العملية التعليمية إلى التعليم عن بُعد عبر منصة «مدرستي».

وأكدت الإدارة أن الدراسة مستمرة لجميع الطلاب والطالبات ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس ومكاتب التعليم عبر المنصة، حرصاً على سلامة الجميع واتباعاً لتوصيات المركز الوطني للأرصاد والجهات المختصة.