أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة عسير تعليق الدراسة الحضورية غداً في جميع مدارس المنطقة الواقعة ضمن نطاق الإنذار الأحمر، وتحويل العملية التعليمية إلى التعليم عن بُعد عبر منصة «مدرستي».
وأكدت الإدارة أن الدراسة مستمرة لجميع الطلاب والطالبات ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس ومكاتب التعليم عبر المنصة، حرصاً على سلامة الجميع واتباعاً لتوصيات المركز الوطني للأرصاد والجهات المختصة.
The General Administration of Education in the Asir region announced the suspension of in-person classes tomorrow in all schools located within the red alert zone, and the transition of the educational process to remote learning via the "Madrasati" platform.
The administration confirmed that classes will continue for all students and staff of schools and education offices through the platform, in order to ensure everyone's safety and in accordance with the recommendations of the National Center of Meteorology and the relevant authorities.