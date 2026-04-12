التقى وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الرياض، رئيس المكتب الرئاسي في جمهورية كوريا الجنوبية كانغ هون سيك.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون في مجالات الطاقة، ومناقشة الجهود الرامية إلى دعم استقرار إمدادات الطاقة وتعزيز موثوقيتها.