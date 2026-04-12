التقى وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الرياض، رئيس المكتب الرئاسي في جمهورية كوريا الجنوبية كانغ هون سيك.
وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون في مجالات الطاقة، ومناقشة الجهود الرامية إلى دعم استقرار إمدادات الطاقة وتعزيز موثوقيتها.
The Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, met in Riyadh with the Head of the Presidential Office of the Republic of South Korea, Kang Hoonsik.
During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation in the energy sectors were discussed, along with efforts aimed at supporting the stability of energy supplies and enhancing their reliability.