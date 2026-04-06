Under the patronage of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and on his behalf, the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, today inaugurated the 13th Career Forum, organized by King Abdulaziz University at the "Jeddah Superdome" under the slogan "Together to Build a Professional Future that Achieves Vision 2030".

Upon the arrival of the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, he toured the accompanying exhibition of the forum, which included (86) companies and entities from the public and private sectors, and reviewed what leading companies in the fields of energy, technology, industry, finance, health, and services offer in terms of job opportunities and training programs.

Following that, the President of King Abdulaziz University, Dr. Tareef bin Yusuf Al-Amri, delivered a speech in which he explained that holding the forum this year for the first time outside the university aims to accommodate a larger number of recruitment entities and provide broader opportunities for beneficiaries, indicating that the forum is enriched by more than (60) speakers and experts from inside and outside the university, through (26) dialogue and guidance sessions, reflecting its community impact and role in qualification, guidance, and opening opportunities.

At the conclusion of the opening, the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, honored the partners of success and supporting entities.

It is noteworthy that the current edition of the forum offers more than (1000) job opportunities in various fields including engineering, technology, management, health, telecommunications, digital transformation, as well as opportunities in supply chains and operations, in addition to training programs that lead to employment and graduate development.

The forum contributes to enhancing localization by connecting national competencies with quality opportunities in vital sectors and aligning educational outputs with market needs, and supports entrepreneurship and freelance work through specialized workshops and sessions with entrepreneurs, aimed at introducing business incubators and linking emerging ideas with funding entities.

Additionally, the forum provides a comprehensive digital experience to connect job seekers with companies, book interviews, and track impact, while offering specialized areas for career guidance that provide advisory sessions with experts and direct evaluation of resumes, allowing applicants immediate opportunities for employment and quality training according to precise professional guidance that matches their specialties.