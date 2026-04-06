برعاية مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز ونيابة عنه، افتتح مُحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، اليوم، فعاليات الملتقى المهني الـ13، الذي تنظمه جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بمركز «جدة سوبردوم» تحت شعار «معاً لصناعة مستقبل مهني يحقق رؤية 2030».

وفور وصول مُحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، تجول في المعرض المصاحب للملتقى، الذي ضم (86) شركة وجهة من القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة، واطلع على ما تقدمه الشركات القيادية في مجالات الطاقة، والتقنية، والصناعة، والمالية، الصحة والخدمات، من فرص وظيفية وبرامج تدريبية.

عقب ذلك ألقى رئيس جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز الدكتور طريف بن يوسف الأعمى، كلمة أوضح فيها أن إقامة الملتقى هذا العام لأول مرة خارج أسوار الجامعة تأتي بهدف استيعاب عدد أكبر من جهات التوظيف، وتوفير فرص أوسع للمستفيدين، مبيناً أن الملتقى يثريه أكثر من (60) متحدثاً وخبيراً من داخل الجامعة وخارجها، عبر (26) جلسة حوارية وإرشادية، بما يعكس أثره المجتمعي ودوره في التأهيل والتوجيه وفتح الفرص.

وفي ختام الافتتاح كرّم مُحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي شركاء النجاح والجهات الداعمة.

يذكر أن الملتقى في نسخته الحالية يتيح أكثر من (1000) فرصة وظيفية في مجالات عدة تشمل الهندسية، والتقنية، والإدارة، والصحة، وقطاع الاتصالات والتحول الرقمي، وفرصاً في سلاسل الإمداد والتشغيل، إضافة إلى برامج التدريب المنتهي بالتوظيف وتطوير الخريجين.

ويُسهم الملتقى في تعزيز التوطين عبر ربط الكفاءات الوطنية بفرص نوعية في القطاعات الحيوية ومواءمة مخرجات التعليم مع احتياجات السوق، ويدعم ريادة الأعمال والعمل الحر من خلال ورش تخصصية وجلسات مع رواد الأعمال، تهدف للتعريف بحاضنات الأعمال وربط الأفكار الناشئة بالجهات التمويلية.

كما يُقدّم الملتقى تجربة رقمية متكاملة لربط الباحثين بالشركات وحجز المقابلات وتتبع الأثر، مع توفير مناطق متخصصة للإرشاد المهني تقدم جلسات استشارية مع خبراء وتقييم مباشر للسّير الذاتية، مما يتيح للمتقدمين فرصاً فورية للتوظيف والتدريب النوعي وفق توجيه مهني دقيق يتناسب مع تخصصاتهم.