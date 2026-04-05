تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.
واستعرض الوزيران خلال الاتصال تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وأهمية استمرار التنسيق والتشاور في هذا الشأن.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.
During the call, the two ministers reviewed the developments in the regional situation and the importance of continuing coordination and consultation in this regard.