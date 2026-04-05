تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.

واستعرض الوزيران خلال الاتصال تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وأهمية استمرار التنسيق والتشاور في هذا الشأن.