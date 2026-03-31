The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in the Al-Wajh Governorate of the Tabuk region rescued a citizen whose marine vessel had malfunctioned at sea, and assistance was provided to him.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged adherence to maritime safety guidelines and ensuring the safety of marine vessels before sailing, and to contact the numbers (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, and Eastern regions, and (994) in other areas of the Kingdom to request assistance in emergency situations.