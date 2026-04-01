The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Congo, President Denis Sassou Nguesso, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him and for the friendly people of the Republic of Congo, wishing them further progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Congo, President Denis Sassou Nguesso, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him and for the friendly people of the Republic of Congo, wishing them further progress and advancement.