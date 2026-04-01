بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية الكونغو الرئيس دينيس ساسو نغيسو، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية الكونغو الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية تهنئة لرئيس جمهورية الكونغو الرئيس دينيس ساسو نغيسو، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.

وعبرولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية الكونغو الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.