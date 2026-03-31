The Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, confirmed that the Umrah and visitation system is witnessing a radical transformation at all stages of the spiritual journey for the guests of Allah, starting from the planning moment before arriving in the Kingdom, up to their departure to their home countries.

This was stated during the panel discussion held today, titled "The Kingdom's Integrated Model for Serving the Guests of Allah in Light of Vision 2030," as part of the third edition of the Umrah and Visitation Forum, with the participation of His Excellency the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, and the CEO of the Guests of Allah Service Program, Engineer Muhammad Abu Al-Khair Ismail, while the session was moderated by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Umrah Affairs, Engineer Abdul Mohsen Al-Salem.

During the session, the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah confirmed the work on launching developmental initiatives and organizing the relationship with Umrah companies, which contributes to raising the quality of services in the Umrah and visitation system, reflecting positively on improving the experience of the guests of Allah and conveying the Kingdom's message to the world.

He explained that the journey of the guest of Allah begins today with an idea and ends with an impact, achieving sustainability and growth for the services, under the great care and attention from the wise leadership towards the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, in accordance with the objectives of Vision 2030.

He highlighted the comprehensive digital transformation through the "Nusk" system, which has contributed to expanding the range of services and increasing the number of beneficiaries, as the number of users of the "Nusk" application has exceeded 51 million users worldwide, providing comprehensive services that cover various details of the spiritual and enriching journey for pilgrims and visitors.

Regarding current events, he clarified that the ministry adopts proactive plans to manage challenges, based on cumulative experiences and real-life trials and comprehensive solutions in serving the guests of Allah, pointing out that work in the Umrah and visitation system has shifted from coordination between entities to integration and teamwork, enhancing the quality of services provided with ease and convenience.

He added that success metrics are no longer measured by numbers alone but also include highlighting the stories of the guests of Allah and showcasing their experiences.

For his part, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, confirmed that the Guests of Allah Service Program represents an advanced model for the integration of entities, including the aviation system, noting that the number of flights to Jeddah and Madinah airports is expected to double by 2025, reflecting the accelerated growth in Umrah and visitation movement.

He explained that the guest of Allah interacts with more than 20 entities upon arrival at the airport, all of which work in harmony to serve him, pointing out that the Kingdom's airports have achieved advanced global rankings, with ongoing development of terminals and increased capacity, alongside the success in managing challenges and facilitating air traffic despite regional conditions, and opening additional outlets to accommodate movement and facilitate the departure of stranded individuals from various countries.

In turn, the CEO of the Guests of Allah Service Program, Engineer Muhammad Abu Al-Khair Ismail, stated that the satisfaction rate of the guests of Allah has exceeded the targets of Vision 2030, emphasizing that understanding the guest's journey in all its details is fundamental to improving the experience.

He noted that more than 60 government entities and partners from the private sector work within an integrated system, and measuring guest satisfaction has become an integral part of the work culture, pointing out that Makkah and Madinah represent a unique civilizational story that is being highlighted through the development of historical sites and enriching destinations.

The panel discussions at the third edition of the Umrah and Visitation Forum embody comprehensive knowledge platforms, bringing together decision-makers and experts to showcase best practices and exchange experiences, contributing to the development of services, innovation of solutions, and enhancement of integration among entities, elevating the experience of the guests of Allah, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.