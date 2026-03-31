فعّلت أمانة منطقة الباحة منظومة متقدمة من المستشعرات الذكية، المرتبطة مباشرة بمركز الطوارئ والأزمات، ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز كفاءة التعامل مع الحالات المطرية ومخاطر السيول في إطار التحول الرقمي وتبني أحدث التقنيات الحديثة.

وأوضح المشرف العام على إدارة الطوارئ والأزمات في أمانة منطقة الباحة محمد آل ناجم أن هذه الخطوة تأتي امتداداً لحرص الأمانة على رفع مستوى الجاهزية والاستجابة الفورية للحالات الطارئة من خلال توظيف التقنيات الذكية التي تتيح قراءة دقيقة وفورية لمؤشرات ارتفاع منسوب المياه، بما يسهم في دعم اتخاذ القرار الميداني بشكل استباقي، وتعزيز التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، حفاظاً على سلامة الأرواح والممتلكات، لافتاً إلى أن المرحلة الأولى من المشروع شهدت تركيب نحو 302 مستشعر ذكي في مواقع تم تحديدها بعناية من قبل المختصين، بناء على دراسات ميدانية شملت تحليل مواقع تجمع المياه وارتفاع منسوبها في العبّارات والكباري والمجاري بما يسهم في الحد من المخاطر المحتملة أثناء هطول الأمطار، مضيفاً أن هذه المستشعرات مرتبطة بمنصة «إيميرج» التي تتيح متابعة فورية لحالة المواقع، إذ يعمل مركز الطوارئ والأزمات على مدار الساعة لرصد البيانات وتحليلها واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة بشكل استباقي، وفي حال تسجيل ارتفاع في منسوب المياه يتم تفعيل إجراءات التصعيد والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة في الأمانة والبلديات التابعة لها، مؤكداً جاهزية الأمانة الكاملة للتعامل مع الأمطار والسيول ضمن خطة إستراتيجية سنوية يتم تفعيلها خلال موسم الأمطار، بتوجيه ومتابعة أمين منطقة الباحة الدكتور علي بن محمد السواط، واستمرار العمل على التوسع في المشروع خلال المراحل القادمة عبر زيادة عدد المستشعرات، وتغطية مواقع إضافية في المنطقة، بما يعزز منظومة الرصد المبكر والاستجابة السريعة، موضحاً أن مركز الطوارئ والأزمات يواصل عمله على مدار الساعة، مدعوما بمنظومة بلاغات 940، إذ تم استقبال بلاغات محدودة ومتوسطة خلال الحالة المطرية الأخيرة شملت تساقط أشجار وأحجار وتجمعات مياه وبرد، دون تسجيل أي حالات خطرة ولله الحمد، مشيراً إلى أنه تم تخصيص أكثر من 500 كادر ميداني من مشرفين ومهندسين وعمال إلى جانب أكثر من 300 معدّة موزعة على 39 موقع إسناد، مع متابعة دقيقة لأكثر من 100 موقع حرج في المنطقة، لضمان سرعة الاستجابة ومعالجة البلاغات وفق أعلى معايير السلامة، فيما تواصل الأمانة جهودها لدعم الجاهزية الميدانية، بما يواكب مستهدفات التنمية ويرسخ سلامة المواطنين والممتلكات.