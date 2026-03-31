The Municipality of Al-Baha has activated an advanced system of smart sensors, directly linked to the emergency and crisis center, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of dealing with rainy conditions and flood risks within the framework of digital transformation and the adoption of the latest modern technologies.

The General Supervisor of the Emergency and Crisis Management at the Municipality of Al-Baha, Mohammed Al-Najim, explained that this step comes as an extension of the municipality's commitment to raising the level of readiness and immediate response to emergency situations by employing smart technologies that provide accurate and instant readings of water level indicators. This contributes to supporting proactive field decision-making and enhancing coordination with relevant authorities, ensuring the safety of lives and property. He pointed out that the first phase of the project witnessed the installation of approximately 302 smart sensors in carefully selected locations by specialists, based on field studies that included analyzing water accumulation sites and their levels in culverts, bridges, and channels, which helps mitigate potential risks during rainfall. He added that these sensors are connected to the "Emerg" platform, which allows for real-time monitoring of site conditions. The emergency and crisis center operates around the clock to monitor data, analyze it, and take necessary proactive measures. In the event of a recorded increase in water levels, escalation procedures are activated, and coordination with relevant authorities in the municipality and its affiliated municipalities is initiated. He affirmed the municipality's full readiness to deal with rain and floods within an annual strategic plan that is activated during the rainy season, under the guidance and follow-up of the Secretary of the Al-Baha Region, Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Suwat. The work continues to expand the project in the upcoming phases by increasing the number of sensors and covering additional locations in the region, enhancing the early warning and rapid response system. He clarified that the emergency and crisis center continues its work around the clock, supported by the 940 reporting system. Limited and moderate reports were received during the recent rainy situation, which included fallen trees, stones, water accumulations, and hail, without recording any dangerous cases, thank God. He noted that more than 500 field personnel, including supervisors, engineers, and workers, have been allocated, along with over 300 pieces of equipment distributed across 39 support locations, with close monitoring of more than 100 critical sites in the region to ensure rapid response and handling of reports according to the highest safety standards. Meanwhile, the municipality continues its efforts to support field readiness in line with development targets and to ensure the safety of citizens and property.