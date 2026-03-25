The Minister of Justice, Dr. Waleed bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, today received the leadership and staff of the ministry on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Al-Samaani exchanged congratulations with everyone on this occasion, asking Allah the Almighty to accept the good deeds from all and to bring this blessed occasion back to the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people with goodness, prosperity, and blessings.

The Minister of Justice affirmed his pride in the efforts made by the ministry's staff in serving the beneficiaries, pointing out the importance of continuing to work with a spirit of teamwork and enhancing performance efficiency to contribute to the development of the judicial system and achieving its objectives.