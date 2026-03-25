استقبل وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، اليوم، قيادات الوزارة ومنسوبيها، بمناسبة عيد الفطر المبارك.

وبادل الصمعاني الجميع التهاني بهذه المناسبة، سائلاً الله العلي القدير أن يتقبل من الجميع صالح الأعمال، وأن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على المملكة قيادةً وشعباً بالخير واليُمن والبركات.

وأكد وزير العدل اعتزازه بما يقدمه منسوبو الوزارة من جهود في خدمة المستفيدين، مشيراً إلى أهمية مواصلة العمل بروح الفريق الواحد، وتعزيز كفاءة الأداء بما يسهم في تطوير المنظومة العدلية وتحقيق مستهدفاتها.