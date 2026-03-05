شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الخميس)، عبر الاتصال المرئي، في الاجتماع الاستثنائي الوزاري المشترك بين وزراء خارجية دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ووزراء خارجية الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي، ومشاركة الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون السيد جاسم محمد البديوي، والممثلة العليا للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية ونائبة رئيس المفوضية الأوروبية السيدة كايا كالاس، وبمشاركة مفوضة الاتحاد الأوروبي لشؤون البحر المتوسط والخليج السيدة دوبرافكا سويتشا؛ وذلك لبحث التصعيد الخطير في المنطقة، والهجمات الإيرانية الغاشمة التي استهدفت دول المجلس.

وناقش الاجتماع الاعتداءات الجبانة التي استهدفت عددًا من دول مجلس التعاون وما نتج عنها من استهداف للمدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية والبعثات الدبلوماسية، وتأكيد دول الاتحاد الأوروبي على علاقاتها الإستراتيجية والمهمة مع دول مجلس التعاون، وتضامنها الكامل معها في هذه الظروف، إضافة إلى مناقشة سبل العمل المشترك لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار إقليميًا ودوليًا، وحماية المدنيين والاحترام التام لأحكام القانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني، والالتزام بمبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

حضر الاجتماع وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الدولية المتعددة الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرسي، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة لشؤون الدول الآسيوية ناصر آل غنوم، ومدير إدارة مجلس التعاون الخليجي فيصل بن سعيد.