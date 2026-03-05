Today (Thursday), Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated via video conference in the extraordinary joint ministerial meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Foreign Ministers of the European Union member states, with the participation of the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Mr. Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Ms. Kaja Kallas, and the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Ms. Dubravka Šuica; to discuss the serious escalation in the region and the brutal Iranian attacks targeting the GCC countries.

The meeting discussed the cowardly assaults that targeted several GCC countries and the resulting attacks on civilians, vital facilities, and diplomatic missions, as well as the European Union's affirmation of its strategic and important relations with the GCC countries, and its full solidarity with them in these circumstances. Additionally, it addressed ways to work together to enhance security and stability regionally and internationally, protect civilians, ensure full respect for international law and international humanitarian law, and commit to the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Attending the meeting were the Undersecretary for Multilateral International Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, the Director General of the General Administration for Asian Affairs, Nasser Al-Ghanoum, and the Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Administration, Faisal bin Saeed.