The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received congratulations yesterday at the governorate's headquarters on the occasion of the royal decree appointing him as the Governor of Diriyah. The reception was attended by the Deputy Governor of Al-Baha Region, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Turki, the advisor at the Royal Court, Asaf bin Salem Abuthnein, along with a number of scholars, heads of centers, representatives of government and security agencies, and a group of citizens.



Prince Rakan bin Salman expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their esteemed royal trust, asking God to meet their expectations and to grant him success in serving the leadership and the nation.



The Governor of Diriyah affirmed his commitment to achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership and supporting the comprehensive development journey that the governorate is witnessing in various fields. He also expressed his gratitude to those who congratulated him for their kind sentiments, praying to God to maintain the nation's security, stability, and prosperity.