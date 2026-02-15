استقبل محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر المحافظة أمس، المهنئين بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بتعيينه محافظاً للدرعية. وحضر الاستقبال نائب أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله بن تركي، والمستشار بالديوان الملكي عساف بن سالم أبوثنين، إلى جانب عدد من العلماء ورؤساء المراكز وممثلي الجهات الحكومية والأمنية، وجمع من الأهالي.


ورفع الأمير راكان بن سلمان شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على الثقة الملكية الغالية، سائلاً الله أن يكون عند حسن الظن، وأن يوفقه لخدمة القيادة والوطن.


وأكد محافظ الدرعية حرصه على تحقيق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة، ودعم مسيرة التنمية الشاملة التي تشهدها المحافظة في مختلف المجالات. كما أعرب عن امتنانه للمهنئين على مشاعرهم الطيبة، داعياً الله أن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره وازدهاره.