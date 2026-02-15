The special forces for environmental security, in cooperation with the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority, apprehended (4) violators of the environmental system for committing two violations: cutting fences and entering the reserve without a permit in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against them, and they were referred to the competent authority.

The forces clarified that the penalty for cutting or damaging the fences of protected areas can reach (100,000) riyals, with the violator being required to rectify the damages and pay compensation. The penalty for violating the entry into reserves without a permit is a fine of (5,000) riyals. They urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.