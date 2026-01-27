شددت الهيئة السعودية للمياه على أن الارتفاق بشبكة الصرف الصحي يُعد إجراءً نظاميًا إلزاميًا يهدف إلى ضمان تصريف آمن وسليم للمياه، وحماية البيئة والصحة العامة، والحد من مخاطر التلوث والتسربات في الأحياء السكنية.

وأوضحت أن الارتفاق يتم وفق إجراءات واضحة ومنظمة تبدأ بإشعار المستفيدين عند توفر الخدمة في الأحياء، عبر قنوات متعددة تشمل الرسائل النصية، والإشعارات الإلكترونية، ومراكز الاتصال، والموقع الإلكتروني لمقدمي الخدمة، بما يضمن وصول الإشعار للمستفيدين في الوقت المناسب.

وبيّنت الهيئة أن المقابل المالي لإيصال خدمة الصرف الصحي يُحتسب وفق الضوابط التي أقرّها مجلس الوزراء بتاريخ 30 / 11 /1441هـ المبنيّة على تصنيف العقار، ومساحته، وقطر التوصيلة، مشيرةً إلى أن السداد يتم بعد إصدار الفاتورة كاملة أو من خلال نظام التقسيط المعتمد من مقدم الخدمة قبل تنفيذ التوصيل.

وأكدت إتاحة قنوات الدعم والتواصل للمستفيدين على مدى الساعة عبر مركز الاتصال الموحد (19913)، للإجابة عن الاستفسارات واستقبال الملاحظات.

وشددت الهيئة السعودية للمياه على أن الارتفاق بشبكة الصرف الصحي يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة، وحماية الممتلكات، وضمان استدامة الخدمات المائية، بما يواكب مستهدفات التنمية الحضرية والاستدامة البيئية في المملكة.