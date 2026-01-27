The Saudi Water Authority emphasized that the connection to the sewage network is a mandatory regulatory procedure aimed at ensuring safe and sound drainage of water, protecting the environment and public health, and reducing the risks of pollution and leaks in residential neighborhoods.

It clarified that the connection is carried out according to clear and organized procedures that begin with notifying beneficiaries when the service is available in neighborhoods, through multiple channels including text messages, electronic notifications, call centers, and the website of the service providers, ensuring that the notification reaches beneficiaries in a timely manner.

The authority indicated that the financial fee for connecting sewage services is calculated according to the regulations approved by the Council of Ministers on 30/11/1441 AH, based on the classification of the property, its area, and the diameter of the connection, noting that payment is made after the complete invoice is issued or through an installment system approved by the service provider before the connection is implemented.

It confirmed the availability of support and communication channels for beneficiaries around the clock through the unified call center (19913), to answer inquiries and receive feedback.

The Saudi Water Authority stressed that the connection to the sewage network contributes to enhancing the quality of life, protecting properties, and ensuring the sustainability of water services, in line with the urban development and environmental sustainability targets in the Kingdom.